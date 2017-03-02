‘This Is Us’: Five Fan Theories About Jack Pearson’s Shocking Death

There are only two episodes left in Season 1 of This Is Us. The viewers still don’t know how super dad, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), died. All the fans know is it will be heartbreaking and shocking. TV Insider reported that the viewers would start to see how Jack died in Season 2. In the meantime, This Is Us fans came up with five possible (and believable) ways that Jack may have died.

This Is Us depicts Jack as a loving husband and devoted father. At first, it appeared that he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) had a perfect marriage. As the weeks passed by, the viewers saw cracks beginning to form in their marriage.

Jack Dies In A Plane Crash

Early in Season 1 of This Is Us, the viewers learned that Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) aren’t fond of airplanes. Kevin remembered smashing his model planes after his dad died. Kate admitted that she was scared of airplanes and had a meltdown traveling to New York for the holidays. One popular fan theory speculated that Jack might have died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. The timing of 9/11 isn’t quite right as the triplets were teens when their father passed away.

Jack Dies In A Drunk Driving Car Accident

Jack’s dependence on liquor is showcased multiple times during This Is Us. Before the couple had kids, Jack and Rebecca would go out and drink heavily. It came out early in Season 1 that the triplets were conceived in the bar. On the Valentine’s Day episode, Jack turned to alcohol after having a fight with his wife about her singing career. It would be a tragic way for Jack to die, but many viewers aren’t convinced that this is the way he died.

Jack Suffers A Heart Attack Or Some Other Sudden Illness

This fan theory came up when Toby (Chris Sullivan) had a heart condition. Kate was deeply affected and seemed to remember being in the hospital before. This Is Us viewers saw another hint when Randall (Sterling K Brown) had a difficult time dealing with William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) hospice care. Randall said that he doesn’t want William dying “when no one is looking.” Many fans felt that he was speaking from a past experience.

Jack Commits Suicide

This theory may seem unlikely based on what the fans know about Jack, but anything is possible at this point. Kate had a strong reaction when Toby admitted that in the past he had suicidal thoughts. It was more than she was worried about him, it seemed as if she may have lost a loved one to suicide. Kevin confessed that he was angry about his father’s death, but hasn’t revealed why. If Jack did kill himself, it would be understandable that Kevin would feel anger towards his father.

Jack Dies In a Fire

Jack was a hero to his family, so this theory makes sense but is a little far-fetched. He seems like the type that would risk his life for his friends or loved ones. The fire story seems to be supported based on the fact the childhood home hasn’t been shown in any present day scenes. Many This Is Us fans say the reason is the home was burned and no longer exists.

Justin Hartley, the actor who plays Kevin, says that the fans have not guessed how Jack dies yet.

This Is Us fans, how do you think Jack Pearson died? Do you think any of the above five theories are right?

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights on NBC at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Children’s Defense Fund]