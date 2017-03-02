Hillary Clinton 2020 Is Going To Happen, Author Ed Klein Claims [Video]

Hillary Clinton is running for president in 2020 against incumbent Donald Trump, which could set up a political struggle between those Democrat operatives loyal to her and those supporting the Bernie Sanders agenda.

That Hillary 2020 is a thing is the contention of author Edward Klein, a former Newsweek and New York Times editor, which he expressed during an interview on Newsmax TV which occurred on Tuesday before President Trump gave his almost universally well-received nationally televised speech to a joint session of Congress.

Klein suggested that Hillary has become emboldened because Team Clinton member Thomas Perez — with Hillary’s aggressive help as part of a proxy rivalry — won the job as Democratic National Committee chair over Congressman Keith Ellison, Bernie Sanders’ preferred candidate.

Ed Klein, who has written several best-sellers that are unfavorable to the Clintons, including the latest called Guilty as Sin, previously claimed that from what insiders told him, Hillary Clinton couldn’t stop crying after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump in what was a shock to her, her campaign team, and the poll-driven mainstream media.

Klein has also claimed that Barack Obama is setting up a legacy-protecting shadow government in D.C. for the specific purpose of derailing the Trump train, i.e., thwarting the policies of the incoming Trump administration. Several media outlets have subsequently picked up this allegation.

In the dialogue with Newsmax anchor Steve Malzberg (see clip embedded below), Ed Klein made a bold prediction about Hillary Clinton’s plan to run for president in 2020.

“I’m not only saying it, I’m absolutely sure of it because my sources tell me that she is energized, ready to go; she’s going to write a book for Simon and Schuster She’s going to do paid speeches. Then she’s going on another listening tour…and she’s going to take Bill Clinton along with her because she wants to get large crowds…She’s going to be 73 years old in 2020. I don’t think it’s going to work. She thinks it’s going to work, but I think the Democrats have got to find somebody younger, a new face.”

Although she and President Trump are roughly the same age, Trump barnstormed across the U.S. during the campaign, giving multiple speeches every day at rallies in different states, while Hillary Clinton — who had some highly publicized health issues — followed a light schedule of appearances.

Klein added that he doubts Sen. Sanders (an independent socialist who ran for president as a Democrat) himself wants to run again for president, and that he is more interested in pushing the party into a more progressive direction as his true-believing forces try to take state-by-state control of the Democrat organizational apparatus.

Writing for the Town Hall website, Klein further expounded on Hillary 2020.

“According to sources close to the Clintons, Hillary believes that by 2020 the country will be sick of Donald Trump and ready to turn to a ‘seasoned, mature leader’ (her words) rather than someone younger and less experienced…These sources say that Hillary sees Sanders’ insurgent forces as a serious threat to her presidential aspirations. After weeks of lying low and licking her wounds, Hillary is described by friends as ‘reenergized.'”

In the TV interview, Klein also suggested that Hillary Clinton has kept her anti-Trump tweets to a minimum because she doesn’t want the FBI and the Justice Department to continue to come after her for the email scandal.

Rumors have previously circulated that Hillary Clinton is considering running for New York City mayor, which would mean she would have to primary incumbent and fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio.

Do you think that it’s plausible or feasible that Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020 in a rematch of the 2016 contest?

