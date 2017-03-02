Beau Biden’s Wife Reportedly Dating Brother-In-Law, Hunter Biden

The separation of Hunter Biden and estranged wife Kathleen Biden is seemingly final after the New York Post’s Page Six reported Wednesday that Hunter, the youngest son of former Vice President Joe Biden is now in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the wife of his late brother.

Page Six broke the news on Wednesday that the two have been dating since Hunter Biden separated from his wife, Kathleen, in October 2015, five months after the death of his older brother Beau. Beau, the former attorney general for Delaware, died of brain cancer in may 2015. The eldest son of Joe Biden had been married to wife Hallie since 2002. The couple have two children, Natalie and Hunter.

While still technically married to his estranged wife Kathleen, Hunter opened up to Page Six about the couple’s relationship.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe Biden has publicly voiced the support of himself and his wife Dr. Jill Biden.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The marriage of Hunter and Kathleen Biden first came into the spotlight in the months following Beau’s death, when Hunter was embroiled in the Ashley Madison scandal. In the incident, hackers published the names and email addresses of 32 million users of the dating website which operated on the premise of encouraging extra-marital affairs.

The account was reportedly registered using Hunter’s legal first name, Robert, and was linked to an active email address used by the lawyer. The account bio listed the user as an “attached male” who was seeking “anything goes.”

Despite this damning information, Biden denied using the website and in a statement to CNN, claimed that the email address in question had been hacked.

“I am certain that the account in question is not mine,” Biden said in a statement provided to CNN.

“This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media.”

This incident was far from Hunter’s first public scandal. In 2014, the lawyer was discharged from the Naval Reserve after testing positive to cocaine. In a statement at the time, Biden said he “deeply regretted” his actions and “respected the Navy’s decision.”

The death of Beau was the second tragedy to strike the Biden family after the death of Joe Biden’s first wife Neilia Hunter and their third child Naomi in a car accident in 1972. Sons Beau and Hunter were also in the car at the time but received only minor injuries.

In the midst of intense speculation, Joe Biden has previously cited the death of his son as the reason for him choosing not to run against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Hunter Biden’s wife Kathleen has yet to speak publicly about the situation.

