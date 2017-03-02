Angelina Jolie Called A Phony By Brad PItt Referencing Actress’ Interview?

Angelina Jolie spoke openly in her first interview since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year. Until this point Angelina has been painted as the villain in the saga that is ongoing between the two while they battle for custody of their six children-Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – and attempt to come to an agreement.

During the interview, Jolie spoke about her estranged husband as being a remaining part of the family and also acknowledged that she still considers Pitt a “wonderful father.”

“We are a family, and we will always be a family. We will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it. Many people find themselves in these situations… my focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. As we said, we are and forever will be a family. That is how I’m coping. I’m coping with finding a way through that somehow this makes us stronger and closer.”

Her words were said in a heartfelt manner and Angelina appeared to be quite distraught yet sincere while talking about her family and estranged husband. However claims have since been made by sources reportedly close to Pitt that the Allied star viewed Jolie’s words as nothing but phony.Life & Style shares the said source’s words.

“He feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce. Brad didn’t think Angie was being genuine at all. The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

The publication reminds that Angelina accidentally referred to their six children as hers but then corrected herself by referring them as both her children and Pitt’s. The source goes on to state that there were conditions attached to Jolie being permitted to take the kids to Cambodia, recently.

“We are a family and we will always be a family.” Angelina Jolie opens up about family after split with Brad Pitt https://t.co/pGf2CNKWXQ pic.twitter.com/0sbbC1MqPr — CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) February 20, 2017

“Brad agreed to let Angie take their kids to Cambodia,” the insider adds, “because he was promised the opportunity soon after to have some of them for two whole weeks.”

Prior to this, Angelina insisted that Brad only be allowed supervised visits which would include therapy sessions and before visits, the actor was expected to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

The insistence regarding drug and alcohol testing reportedly stemmed from the incident that caused Angelina to file for divorce. The said incident involved a supposedly intoxicated Pitt lunging at their 15-year-old son Maddox. An FBI investigation was then launched against Pitt for which the star has since been cleared.

Although Angelina’s words in the sit down interview were more positive in regards to Pitt than many were likely expecting, given her recent course of action, it did appear that Brad and Angelina were calling a truce in early January when they both agreed to seal court documents so that their dramatic divorce and custody battle would not be made public knowledge.

Since this point headlines have not revolved around low blows that were documented in the court filings, but instead focus on the former A-list couple and their respective lives. One surprising bit of news that has emerged includes a tell-all documentary that is in the works by filmmaker and investigative journalist Ian Halperin, who has verified that he is moving ahead with the project and will give a true portrayal of both stars, indicating how both parties led to the demise of their 12-year relationship and two-year marriage.

Halperin has even alleged that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been estranged for an entire year prior to the UN envoy filing for divorce, as The Mirror relayed.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]