Katie Holmes Discusses Raising Suri Alone, Giving Her An ‘Innocent Childhood’

Katie Holmes covered the April issue of Town & Country in a pink Dior gown. The actress spoke about raising her and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri alone and that it was “important she has a stable, innocent childhood.”

Katie Holmes flashed the back of her $168 red Eres bra while posing in a $7,250 pink and red Valentino dress for her new Town & Country photo shoot. The 38-year-old actress was photographed by Cedric Buchet.

The mother-of-one graced the cover of Town & Country in a Grecian-inspired, rose pink gown by Dior.

I am so honored and excited to be on the cover of @townandcountrymag !!!!!!!!!

Katie Holmes looked ravishing in the pink and red Valentino dress, worn with red heels. The dress by the Italian brand had a sheer bodice, pleated midi length skirt, and a flattering A-line silhouette with a halter top that exposed her back.

Katie Holmes revealed to Town & Country that she would “eventually” shift from acting to directing permanently.



“The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done.”

Holmes made it clear that her daughter Suri was her main focus.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Katie said that she definitely expects to be “very, very sad” when Suri heads off to college.

The actress also posed in a $3,700 pink Wendi dress. Holmes enlisted her own glam squad, makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hairstylist DJ Quintero, to get her looking beautiful for the Town & Country photo shoot.



Katie admitted that she felt that every day “kids get a little further away from you.”

The divorced mother-of-one clarified to say that she meant it as a positive thing.

“They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need – and then they’re going to go.”

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife also spoke to the magazine about her latest project. Katie will play the former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in The Kennedys After Camelot, which premieres April 2 on ReelzChannel.

My mom and me. She is so strong and beautiful

Katie compared what Jackie O went through to her own experience with the paparazzi and media.

“In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention.”

Holmes’ next project will be an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 novel Rare Objects for the big screen.

