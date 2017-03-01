Ariana Grande Talks Love With Mac Miller, Shows Off Abs On Cover Of Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande got candidly open about her relationship with rapper Mac Miller, whom she has known since she was 19-years-old. The 23-year-old singer showed off her rock hard abs in a white crop top and snakeskin miniskirt on the latest cover of Cosmopolitan.

Superstar singer Ariana Grande sat down with Cosmopolitan to talk about her love for her boyfriend Mac Miller. The two musicians have known each other since Grande was 19 and while the two were not dating the entire time, she said that they had “loved each other since the beginning.”

The brunette beauty posed for Cosmopolitan in a matching white blazer and pencil skirt, with star and circle cut-outs. Her hair was worn in her signature high ponytail and she wore a pair of purple, round shades over her eyes.

Ariana Grande graced the cover of the April issue.

“I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent.”

Ariana told the magazine that their relationship had started out as a platonic friendship.

“We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Last year, Mac Miller gushed over his girlfriend as well, telling People, ” she’s my best friend in the world.”

“We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically. We love making music together – we do that always.”

Ariana said that finding the right person was all about where she was at in her life.

“I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me. I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete.”

The singer added that it was important for her to be able to be herself around a romantic partner.

“You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

Although she is totally thankful that she found Miller and is happy in her relationship, Grande said that she definitely didn’t need a partner to feel complete.

Grande also commented on her career, revealing that there are downfalls to being a strong, successful woman in the music industry.

“A lot of times, women are labeled as a b***h or a diva for having a vision and being strong and using their voice, and it’s just not the case.” “You can be strong and be friendly. [We] don’t have to be just one thing.”

The 23-year-old singer also spoke about her idol, Madonna, saying that she had so much respect for her and was “obsessed with her entire discography.” Grande mentioned that she was inspired by Madonna’s “bravery and her strength.”

The April issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on March 7 to read the full interview with Ariana Grande.

