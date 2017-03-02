‘Criminal Minds’: Shemar Moore Spreads Golden Parachute And Drops Into S.W.A.T.

Criminal Minds has not been the same since Shemar Moore and Thomas Gibson departed the show. Ratings are plummeting after Moore quit and Gibson was terminated for allegedly kicking a co-producer. Ratings have gone from more than 9 million viewers per episode to only 7.623 million, according to TV Series Finale.

Shemar Moore, unlike Thomas Gibson, left Criminal Minds voluntarily to pursue other career avenues. After making the 2016 movie, The Bounce Back, Shemar landed the lead role in another CBS police drama titled simply S.W.A.T. According to Buddy TV.

The Criminal Minds mainstays were always Shemar Moore, Thomas Gibson, A.J, Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, and Kirsten Vangsness. That has been true for 12 years. Joe Mantegna has also carved a niche for himself and has been with the show for years now.

Thomas Gibson is gone and Shemar Moore will star in S.W.A.T. which is patterned after both the 2004 film starring Samuel L. Jackson and ABC’s 1975 TV series. Shemar will even portray the same role as Jackson.

Shemar Moore’s parachute was truly golden as he landed on his feet with a role on the same network, a role once portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson in the S.W.A.T. movie. Obviously, Moore was prepared to make a change from Criminal Minds. Shemar’s new role indicates that he was still on excellent terms with CBS.

Criminal Minds lost Shemar Moore and Thomas Gibson but hoped Moore would return, at least for guest appearances. Considering Shemar’s demanding new position with S.W.A.T. That now seems doubtful.

Thomas Gibson, unlike Shemar Moore, was terminated and Erica Messer made it very clear the networks were done with Gibson, at least on Criminal Minds. It is the network that makes the decisions and she didn’t see Thomas Gibson returning except perhaps after a decade or more according to her quote in TV Guide.

“It’s hard to do those kinds of things. I think you saw that with Mandy [Patinkin] and we were never able to see him again. If the show goes on 10 more years, who the heck knows? But there’s nothing I can think about right now because it’s not in the immediate future.”

Despite Thomas Gibson’s huge fan base and their massive twitter protest #NoHotchNoWatch, Thomas Gibson won’t be back to Criminal Minds anytime soon said, Erica Messer.

Shemar Moore may not be likely to return to Criminal Minds either considering his new job. So why did Shemar Moore leave his position in the first place? Did he believe Criminal Minds was not going to be around much longer? How could he have predicted such an outcome?

Criminal Minds fans know now that Shemar Moore’s departure was planned. There was a pretty big arc featuring Moore in Criminal Minds Season 11 that led up to the loss of Derek Morgan. So why did Shemar leave such a sweet gig after 11 years?

Criminal Minds, with ratings floundering now, could have certainly used a Shemar Moore return, but CBS and Shemar Moore decided Moore would be better off on a new show. S.W.A.T. offers no guarantees, however. Shemar’s contract only includes the pilot, but it is a pretty good bet the show will make it, according to Buddy TV.

Criminal Minds without Shemar Moore and Thomas Gibson is seriously floundering in their ratings. See this Inquisitr article for more information on Criminal Mind‘s ratings.

Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore left a tremendous hole in the cast of Criminal Minds. Three actors and actresses have been hired to fill that gap, and it is rumored another may be coming.

Since Shemar Moore decided to leave Criminal Minds in Season 11, CBS and ABC have employed Aisha Tyler, Damon Gupton, and Adam Rodriguez. The new cast members really haven’t had a chance to settle in yet, and with viewers already disgruntled over the loss of Thomas Gibson, it is going to be hard to win them over.

Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler is stepping up powerfully in his role with a massive arc that really showcases Matthew’s acting abilities. Matthew’s Character Spencer Reid is also very popular with fans.

Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness and the rest of the cast, both new and veteran are also giving Criminal Minds everything they have. It is a shame it isn’t working to bring back viewers.

The Criminal Minds cast’s performance is admirable, but ABC and CBS are turning a blind eye to their plight, and refuse to cajole fans with the return of Thomas Gibson. They allegedly have no intention of returning the loyal actor who has been on every single episode until he was terminated.

Shemar Moore and Thomas Gibson left Criminal Minds with a shaken fan base, and ABC and CBS offer no comfort to #NoHotchNoWatch fans, but Shemar has found a safe haven on S.W.A.T.

