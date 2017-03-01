Bill O’Reilly And Sean Hannity Try To Pump Up Donald Trump On Fox News

Donald Trump may not be liked by the mainstream media, but he always has two people in his corner — Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity. Both of these television hosts have unleashed nothing but praise on the current president, and their news segments on Trump Tuesday evening continued this tradition.

O’Reilly started his show by pointing out Trump was going to speak to Congress, and that the press and many in the public were going to criticize him. However, the Fox News Host pointed out that it really didn’t matter.

“His economics will determine the success or failure of the Trump administration,” O’Reilly noted before admitting that the economy is getting stronger, but wages are still rather stagnant.

“A tax cut for working Americans may change that. Consumers would likely increase spending, leading businesses to expand. The more labor needed, the higher wages will go,” O’Reilly said to his audience — this is something Donald Trump has been saying as well.

O’Reilly said that if Trump announces a big expansion of the infrastructure construction, the job market will be stimulated. He said that across-the-road tax cuts and spending on roads and infrastructure is what is needed right now.

Mr. O’Reilly praised Trump for his commitment to building up the military, but noted that it must be done methodically. He also praised Donald Trump for admitting that the USA has squandered trillions of dollars in the Middle East.

Later on in the evening, Sean Hannity had nothing but praise for Donald Trump after his first speech to Congress. Sean praised Trump for keeping his campaign promises, but noted that there are still many forces against working with Donald Trump. He listed all of Donald Trump’s promises, such as creating jobs in America, repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a border wall, defeating ISIS, and others.

He then showed the highlights of Trump’s speech, where Trump talked about the silent majority finally having their voices heard in 2016. Trump stressed that America must put its own citizens first because only then can we truly “make America great again.”

“President Trump is off to a very good start because he is going down the list on his agenda, checking off major promises one by one,” Hannity said, once again adding how may obstacles Trump will have to face along the way.

In addition to pointing out the “alt-left” media, Hannity said that he worries about the Republican establishment because they have the ability to undermine everything President Trump says he wants to do. He said that everything in Trump’s agenda is conservative and should be supported by Republicans.

“The president right now is willing to act and stop the decline of this country and help the American people with safety, security, getting jobs, and a better future for their families,” Hannity continued.

Not everybody is happy with Donald Trump’s address to Congress. William Saletan of Slate says Trump’s speech is as “amoral as the man himself.”

“Few seem bothered by what the speech lacked: traditional invocations of altruism, self-restraint, or any other principle. This was an appeal to ruthless tribalism. It’s who Trump is. It’s what we, in applauding him, are becoming.”

Saletan adds that Trump is so relentlessly amoral that it’s easy to forget what used to count as presidential. He used George W. Bush as a measuring stick and pointed out that at least Bush accepted modern ethics.

What did you think of Donald Trump’s speech to Congress? Do you agree with Sean Hannity that it was amazing, or is William Saletan right in believing it was amoral? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez/AP Images]