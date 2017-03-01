Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

The top two teams in the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference go head-to-head Wednesday night in a game that will live stream from TD Garden in Boston, as the Celtics face what is certainly their most important game of the 2016-2017 season so far — a contest made additionally important by the Celtics’ humiliating 16-point home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Led by Lebron James, the Cavaliers on the other hand have won eight of their last 10 games, and two of three since the All Star break.

On Monday, Celtics five-foot-nine-inch All Star point guard Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points, ending his team-record streak of 43 straight games with at least 20 points. The loss to Atlanta marked only the second game this season out of 56 that Thomas has failed to at least reach the 20-point plateau.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics matchup of the top two teams in the NBA Eastern Conference, see the streaming links at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5 p.m. Pacific, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 1.

Watch a preview of the Cavaliers vs. Celtics showdown in the video below, from the odds making site, Oddshark.

For Cleveland, the game will see the Cavaliers debut of veteran three-time All Star Deron Williams, who inked a free agent pact with the team on Monday after he was dropped by the Dallas Mavericks.

Williams, a 32-year-old 12-year veteran, ranks fourth in career assists among all active NBA players.

“I’m ready to get out there and play with these guys. Got a chance to get familiar with things yesterday in practice and so I’m ready to go tonight,” Williams told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Celtics have stumbled since the All Star break, losing two of three including Monday’s blowout loss at home, after winning 11 of their last 13 games heading into the hiatus. The Cavaliers have prevailed in both previous meetings with the Celtics this season, winning 124-118 on December 29, and 128-122 on November 3. Both of those games, however, were played in Cleveland.

MORE NBA COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

Boston Celtics Trade And Draft Rumors: Jimmy Butler Now Or Markelle Fultz Later?

Toronto Raptors Vs. Boston Celtics: Tempers Flared, Raps’ Newcomers Emerge

Boston Celtics Trade Rumors: Andrew Bogut Deal With Dallas Mavericks Possible

NBA Trades: Andrew Bogut To Join Deron Williams, LeBron James On The Cavs?

NBA News: Lebron James Calls Carmelo Anthony For Kevin Love Trade Rumors ‘Trash’

Can the Boston Celtics pass their most important test of the season so far and prove that they can beat the top team in the Eastern Conference — after losing to Cleveland twice already? Or will Lebron James and the Cavaliers continue their dominance over the upstart Boston team led by the league’s smallest star, Isaiah Thomas? To find out, watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference NBA matchup live stream online from the 17,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with streaming video provided by WatchESPN at this link, or by downloading either the WatchESPN or ESPN app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. WatchESPN also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and other set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Calaviers vs. Celtics showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

As an alternative, for fans who are unable to access WatchESPN (which requires login credentials), the Sling TV basic internet TV package offers ESPN, including the Cleveland vs. Boston game and offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

[Featured Image By Jason Miller/Getty Images]