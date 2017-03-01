Jennifer Garner Wants To Work With Donald Trump, Urges More Liberals To Follow

Jennifer Garner, a self-proclaimed liberal, wants to put politics aside to work with Donald Trump on early education. And she wants other liberals to follow her lead and “give the POTUS a chance,” Huffington Post reported.

Garner said, “I’m looking forward to helping him make good on what [his voters] saw as promises, a mandate from him, that he was going to make their lives better.”

Jennifer is willing to put her difference aside with President Trump if it means helping at-risk youth. The actress, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton last year, has made it her mission to help early education for poor rural children. Garner regular visits Washington D.C. to speak on behalf of communities like the rural West Virginia one she grew up in.

On Saturday, Jennifer spoke at the National Governor Association convention about her upbringing in a rural West Virginia town, which inspired her to become an advocate for early childhood education, Fox News reported.

Garner hoped that she would get the chance to sit down with Ivanka Trump to discuss funding child care, but the first daughter canceled her sit down with the Hollywood actress.

“People felt like Trump really understood them, that he was going ton come in and create jobs for them,” Jennifer stated.

“They felt like they needed something to just turn everything upside down.”

Jennifer added that if he is willing to help the poor kids that helped him get elected, then she is willing to sit down with him and have a real discussion about how to [really] help these kids. Garner hopes that Trump makes good on his promises because the people who voted for him believe that he will.

The actress says that childhood education is a “bobblehead issue” that many politicians are happy to advocate for, but rarely back up their promises with any funding.

“Everyone is nodding and couldn’t agree more, and shaking your hand and want their picture. But when the vote is cast, nobody is out there screaming and yelling for poor kids.”

Jennifer spoke about programs that could help bring educators into low-income homes and assist their parents in preparing them for kindergarten. At one point, Jennifer’s microphone cut off. She joked that it “was just like the Oscars.”

The actress stressed that children who aren’t prepared for school could face disadvantages later in life. She saw it happen over and over when she grew up in a rural town in West Virginia. Garner claims that early intervention can make a huge difference not only in the children’s education but can help the parents with resources they may need.

Jennifer Garner has a handful of movies coming out this year, as well as three children at home. Despite having a full plate, she makes the time to take trips around the country to be the voice for those children that are in great need for more funding for early education.

Garner joked that if Trump would agree to meet with her about education, she would happy meet with him.

“Send me a ticket to Mar-a-Largo. I’m ready to go down and have a steak and a good chat. I really think it’s great if he’s willing to help those kids who got him elected.”

Jennifer Garner urges other liberals to follow her lead and give President Trump a chance to help the “poor kids” that got him elected. She thinks that if he had more liberal support, the POTUS would be willing to listen and allocate funding for early education.

Do you think Donald Trump would meet with Jennifer Garner to discuss childhood education?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]