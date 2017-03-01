Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick’s Relationship Was Reportedly Sexless

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have reportedly ended their relationship due to Disick’s failure to get what he wanted sexually from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have appeared to have several issues within their relationship on episodes of their long-running E! Network reality series, a new report claims it was their sexless romance that was the number one reason that Disick had to get out.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] held sex over his head,” a source told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on March 1. “The few times they did have sex, it was solely to make babies.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been seen at odds on Keeping Up with the Kardashians numerous times, and during one particular instance, the reality star’s younger sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, attempted to convince Kardashian that she could use Disick as a “baby maker.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are currently parents to three children, Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2, and dated for nine years before calling it quits in mid 2015 due to a series of photos of Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli.

As Life & Style magazine revealed to readers, Kourtney Kardashian has been vocal about her desire to have a large family in the past, but on the show, she’s rarely been seen making an effort to slip between the sheets with her on-and-off boyfriend. In turn, Scott Disick has reportedly gone elsewhere for attention.

According to the report, Scott Disick appeared to be a “reformed bad boy” just weeks ago, but after a trip to Costa Rica reportedly went horribly wrong, he allegedly went on a “sex binge” with “endless models” in Miami.

“He didn’t have [Kourtney Kardashian]’s affection before he cheated, so he had nothing to lose,” the source continued.

The outlet went on to reveal that Scott Disick attempted to make the ultimate commitment during his trip to Costa Rica with Kourtney Kardashian and her family, but after allegedly proposing to the mother of his three kids, she reportedly rejected him on the spot.

“Whenever Scott brought up the subject of getting married, [Kourtney Kardashian] practically laughed in his face. The sarcastic comments left him feeling angry and foolish,” the Life & Style source added.

In addition to Scott Disick’s wild visit to Miami, he reportedly also indulged in a fling with a woman in Costa Rica just a short distance from where Kourtney Kardashian and her family were staying with their children.

A short time after the trip took place, a source claimed Kourtney Kardashian had finally had enough.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to Kourtney Kardashian told Hollywood Life. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but [Kourtney Kardashian] actually seems like she truly means it this time,” the insider continued. “It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, don’t miss the premiere episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! Network on Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]