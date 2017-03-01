NeNe Leakes Paid Off Almost $1 Million In Tax Debt, Still Owes More Money

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has paid off a good sum of her tax debt. The amount totaled to almost $1 million, but the reality star still reportedly owes money to her home state of Georgia.

NeNe Leakes proved that she is still “very rich” by paying off a big chunk of tax money that she owed to the government. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star paid off $911,000 in tax debt.

According to the reality star’s home state of Georgia’s Gwinnett County Superior Court documents, Leakes’ $824,366 federal tax lien has been released.

The RHOA cast member’s debt was officially settled on January 4, according to Radar Online. Leakes was originally hit with the massive tax lien five months ago.

In addition to that debt, the 50-year-old reality star’s $86,624 lien from the state of California was paid off on October 27. NeNe previously owned a restaurant in the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento County Court.

Although NeNe Leakes may be making some good headway, she still reportedly owes almost $100,000 to the state of Georgia.

NeNe Leakes, who now stars on the show Fashion Police, recently expressed her strong opinion on Gabrielle Union’s fashion choices.

Union wore a revealing, cut-out gown to Vanity Fair’s annual Academy Awards party.

“Just looking at this clearly says the thirst is real, honey. When you look at somebody like Gabrielle in a dress like this, you say to yourself, ‘Honey, just stick to what you know.’ OK, because this is not your arena.”

Leakes continued to say that the Being Mary Jane actress looked like she was wearing a “swimsuit” and then put “a little robe on the side of her arm.”

“It’s like, why?”

NeNe’s former co-star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta said that the two were totally amicable now that they had officially squashed their drama.

Kandi reminded Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, that the two ladies had agreed to “do better about not being shady” with one another at the end of Season 8.

“We don’t see each other as much obviously because she isn’t really on the show, but when we see each other it’s always love. I mean I’ve reached out to her on different occasions invited her out to different things. And so, yes, it’s always positive.”

The two Housewives were even spotted hanging out with each other over the past few months.

Could this mean that NeNe Leakes may be considering coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The Bravo reality star turned down a $2.5 million to rejoin the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta last year. However, the star may reportedly be back for Season 10.

