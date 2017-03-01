Bonner Bolton And Sharna Burgess: Inside Their Insane ‘DWTS’ Chemistry

Bonner Bolton is ready to go all the way with Sharna Burgess in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. In an interview with People, the 29-year-old professional bull rider-turned-model said he first met his gorgeous DWTS pro partner at his family’s ranch in Texas, and she had him at hello.

“I looked up and saw her and I was a little bit speechless, I have to say,” Bonner told the magazine. “Obviously, everyone is telling me how great of a partner I have, but I think it’s pretty easy to see — she’s not hard on the eyes!”

Sharna Burgess revealed that she was decked out in skinny jeans and heels when she first met her new DWTS partner in Texas and that when he walked towards her, it was like something out of a movie.

“All of a sudden, Bonner is walking towards me with his horse and his cowboy hat down — I couldn’t see his face. I was like: ‘Okay, where am I?!’ It was sunset — it looked amazing,” she dished.

The pro dancer is especially excited to share Bonner Bolton’s story through dance. The bull rider was temporarily paralyzed last year after breaking his C2 vertebra, the same injury that permanently paralyzed actor Christopher Reeve.

“He came up and introduced himself and told me he was a bull rider and told me a little about his story,” Bolton’s partner said.

“Instantly I was excited to work with him and be able to tell his story, which is one of my favorite things to do on the show…I’m excited about this one.”

It was clear during the DWTS cast reveal in New York that Bonner and Sharna have incredible chemistry and a fun, flirty relationship. Burgess even tweeted that Bonner told her if she turns him into a dancer, he’ll turn her into a cowgirl.

Of course, Dancing With the Stars fans are also notorious shippers, so this matchup of two hot singles is a dream come true While fellow DWTS pro Kym Johnson actually met and fell in love with her future husband, Robert Herjavek, on the show, there’s no way to know if Bonner and Sharna will take things to the next level.

But here’s what we do know: In January, Bonner Bolton told the New York Post he was “100 percent” single. And Sharna reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Paul Strickland, in 2015. So with any luck, Dancing With the Stars fans will get to see a romance—or at least a showmance—this season.

While Bolton told People he’ll definitely take his cowboy hat off for Dancing With the Stars, we’ll have to see of Sharna gets him to take his shirt off. When it comes to his modeling gigs, Bolton told the Post he’s not that really that kind of guy.

“I am not some wannabe Chippendales cowboy who only wants to take his shirt off,” Bolton said.

Beefcake aside, fans will be moved by Bonner Bolton’s emotional story. After he was thrown from his bull last year and paralyzed for a terrifying 24 hours, he prayed that he would at least regain the use of his arms. He got that and more, but his doctor has refused to clear him to ever bull ride again.

“Suddenly what’s important in life becomes very clear,” Bonner told the Post. “No. 1, it’s the people you love. I could only think about wrapping my arms around them and hoping I would get the chance.”

One year later, Bonner Bolton will get to wrap his arms around Sharna Burgess in the DWTS ballroom.

You can see Bonner Bolton in action when Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Take a look at the video below to see Bonner and Sharna talking about Dancing With the Stars.

