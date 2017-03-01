Amal Clooney Cutting Back On Work While Preparing For Twins’ Arrival

All of the rumors have finally been revealed to be true and the Clooneys are in fact expecting their two little bundles of joy with excitement. Accounts stating that the pair are busily shopping for their little ones and renovating their London home to make a luxurious nursery have been shared.

There is no doubt that both Amal and George have been quite busy in their respective careers. Amal is a high-profile human rights lawyer and has been working on a number of cases, one of which involves Nadia Murad, who had been held and terrorized along with countless others by ISIS fighters. Clooney seeks to bring all ISIS members to justice.

At this point, however, word has it that Amal will be stepping back a little more from her professional duties to ensure she and her babies remain healthy and safe as their due date approaches. Closer reminds that George Clooney recently gave an interview within which he spoke about Amal’s pregnancy and their intentions to “scale back.”

Amal Clooney stuns in a floral dress as she and George Clooney leave Paris. https://t.co/hDP9tl213n pic.twitter.com/nLzWXs3ult — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 26, 2017

“We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome.”

George was already very protective and showed concern for his wife even prior to the pregnancy, noting that her career can bring danger and causes him worry. A source close to the star has shared that Clooney is being even more protective of his wife while they prepare to welcome their first children together.

“He’s more nervous than she is. He’s insisting she rest more, and he’s spoiling her with all of her favorite treats. Amal’s been craving pasta and risotto with white truffles lately, and George is indulging right along with her.”

The 55-year-old actor married Amal, 39, in 2014 during a ceremony in Venice, Italy. Since this point there was talk as to whether the couple would ever have children.

As of two years ago, Clooney did not seem enthused about the idea. People noted the words of the Academy Award winner on the subject during an interview in mid-2015.

“I haven’t really [considered having kids]. I’ve thought about it I suppose, but I haven’t really – it hasn’t been high on my list, uh, I’ve been asked a lot lately because I’ve gotten married and I’m doing a movie with kids in it. You should see how creative the way they ask me.”

George went on in the interview to gush about his lovely wife and explain how wonderful it is to have someone to tell everything to and to have by his side.

In an interview later on in the year, George finally admitted he was becoming more open to the idea of children. This confession caused incessant pregnancy rumors to swirl. After stamping out numerous rumors over the past few months, finally the couple have been able to verify the claims. George shared their excitement at discovering they will be having twins.

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open,” the star said.

As stated, Amal and George have begun shopping for their babies and the most recent sighting of the two doing just this was in Paris. The two ventured into Baudou, which is a beautiful go-to store for parents. A staff member commented on the sighting. People relays the details.

“She was looking exclusively at cribs and nursery furniture. The visit was brief — maybe 20 minutes — but she took information and said she’d be in touch. She was very friendly and very, very elegant. [George] asked some questions, wanted to know a few details. He was very nice, really simple, very easy. He was in jeans and a jacket, like any other expectant father we see on the weekend.”

