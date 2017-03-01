‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa’s Reported Stint In Rehab Exposed

Tarek El Moussa reportedly participated in an outpatient rehab for drinking and anger last year after splitting from Christina El Moussa in May.

After Christina El Moussa reportedly called 911 following an incident involving Tarek El Moussa and one of his five guns, the Flip or Flop star allegedly entered a treatment program near his Orange County, California home, where he hoped to address his issues and save his marriage.

“He drank and was verbally abusive to [Christina El Moussa], so he needed to take care of his issues,” a source explained to In Touch Weekly magazine on March 1. “Christina said he needed to get his temper under control.”

Although Tarek El Moussa allegedly intended to save his marriage to his now-estranged wife Christina when he reportedly entered the treatment program, the $40,000 bill for his treatment only caused more trouble for the pair.

Great time on set with @mariolopezextra at #universalstudioshollywood today!! Super cool guy, can wait to see us rapping on the episode tomorrow! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

According to the magazine’s insider, Tarek El Moussa informed people that he no longer drinks after getting help and claimed to be a happy “new man.”

“The rehab definitely brought [Tarek El Moussa] back to life,” but for Christina, it was reportedly too little, too late, the insider said. “Christina said he did it to try to win her back, to show her that he was changing, but at that point, she was already done with him.”

The magazine went on to note that Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been staying mum in regard to why their marriage fell apart and have instead decided to take control of their images. As the outlet explained, they are doing this in an effort to save face for the sake of their show’s future with HGTV.

“They’re trying to squeeze every last drop out of the franchise,” said a Flip or Flop insider. “[Christina and Tarek El Moussa] are absolutely faking it — they’ve been lying to the public since their split.”

As fans may have heard, Christina and Tarek El Moussa will soon be joined by five other couples, who have all landed their own Flip or Flop spinoffs. As People revealed this morning, the new additions to HGTV’s lineup will be based out of Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas.

According to the magazine, Flip or Flop Las Vegas will be the first spinoff and is set to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. Next will come Flip or Flop Atlanta, which will air sometime this summer.

Great #Interview with #Entertainment #tonight!! To get the scoop watch tonight’s episode!! Now I’m headed to the #Doctors TV show! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 24, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Tarek El Moussa has been about his co-parenting efforts with Christina in recent weeks, and during an appearance on Extra TV with Mario Lopez earlier this week, he confirmed he was doing “fantastic” despite his recent divorce filing.

“You know, in general, in any separation, there are challenges… I think we’re doing a good job. We’re co-parenting, we’re still working together we’re flipping houses and we’re filming Flip or Flop… The hope is to continue shooting the show,” Tarek El Moussa explained.

As for whether or not he and Christina had considered a reconciliation post-split, Tarek El Moussa said, “You know, right now, we’re just focusing on the future. We’re staying positive… At this point in time, I think we’re both going separate ways.”

To see more of Christina and Tarek El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]