Brock Lesnar Should Be In Jail According To UFC Fighter

Brock Lesnar has accomplished a lot of things over his career and he has been responsible for a number of things that cast a shadow over his legacy as well. One UFC fighter believes that Lesnar should actually be in jail right now based on the act that ended the current WWE star’s UFC career. In an interview with the New Zealand Herald, UFC fighter Mark Hunt said that Brock should be in jail for his actions at UFC 200.

For those who don’t know, Brock Lesnar beat Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and then had the win stripped from him when the news broke that he failed two different drug tests taken before the fight took place. Mark Hunt, who still fights for the UFC, has sued the company for the incident.

“I’ve said it before, someone could die in the ring if they come up against someone using steroids. It should be a criminal act where the guy goes to jail.”

The reason for the lawsuit is that Mark Hunt claims the UFC covered up the fact that Brock Lesnar failed the drug tests until after the card so the fight could go on as planned. UFC 200 had a record-breaking $10.7 million gate, much of it because of the Brock Lesnar appearance.

The biggest star at UFC 200 was supposed to be Jon Jones, but that UFC fighter also failed a drug test. His failed test was public and in a huge bit of hypocrisy, Brock Lesnar called Jon Jones unprofessional. Jones was suspended and his match was canceled

That made the Brock Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt fight the biggest draw on the show. Lesnar won by unanimous decision in the third round. While Mark Hunt credited Lesnar for the win at the time everything changed when the drug tests that Brock failed went public.

One thing that really bothered Mark Hunt about the UFC 200 fight was that Brock Lesnar was paid $2.5 million for the fight while Hunt was paid $700,000. MMA Fighting reported that the punishment was stripping Lesnar of the win and changing it to a no-contest since Hunt did lose while the fine was $250,000. There was also a one-year suspension.

None of this mattered. After Lesnar paid his $250,000 fine, he still made $2.25 million for the fight. He then retired from the UFC making the suspension really meaningless as well. To top things off, Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE, where the company has no drug policy for part-time stars, and he continued to make his monster contract for them.

Meanwhile, Mark Hunt feels that his career was stalled and he was punished despite doing nothing wrong at UFC 200.

“I’ve missed out on three fights – that’s $3 million or $4 million that me and my family should have got, so why did I miss out on that money? I did nothing wrong, yet I’m the one being punished. I’m the one being ostracised.”

The thing that has to be remembered is that Mark Hunt (12-10-1) lost the fight to Brock Lesnar. Before that fight, he went 3-3-1 in UFC action in his last seven fights, so the amount of money he feels he could have made might be inflated.

His first card since the Brock Lesnar UFC fight is thing weekend in Las Vegas at UFC 209. Despite his lawsuit against Dana White and the UFC, he is still fighting for the company and will battle Alistair Overeem, who is coming off a loss at UFC 203 to Stipe Miocic.

This is Mark Hunt’s chance to prove that he is still a viable contender in the UFC, something that was questionable after he failed to beat Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. This is his chance to show that his fists can talk as much as his mouth has this last year.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar returns to the ring for the WWE in a match at WrestleMania 33 in April.

