Kylie Jenner’s Alleged Hookup, Stitches, Now Vying For Taylor Swift’s Love?

It’s a small world in Hollywood. Now it’s about to get smaller. Kylie Jenner’s alleged hookup, rapper Stitches, wants to fight Kanye West to fight for Taylor Swift’s love.

The rapper is promoting another new song. Whenever he comes out with a new rap, he likes to name drop some of Hollywood’s finest. Now he’s promoting a new song to fight Kanye West and hook up with Taylor Swift in a new video uploaded to Facebook, reports HipHopDX.com. Last time Stitches was in the news, he was arrested in a Whole Foods parking lot allegedly using handicapped parking.

He’s now asking fans to visit Taylor Swift’s Facebook page and promote his new remix of Swift and Zayn Malik’s song “I Don’t Want to Live Forever” now changed to “I Just Wanna F*** You.” He also admitted that he’s willing to fight the “Famous” rapper in an effort to woo over the pop star. Stitches went as far as to say that he wants to hook up and marry Swift.

#Stitches says he's gonna knock #KanyeWest out next time he sees him for #TaylorSwift! ???? @stitches @kanyewest @taylorswift #WSHH A post shared by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

“Listen up, I want all my fans to go to Taylor Swift’s page and write, ‘Go listen to Stitches’ new ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever’ remix,” he said. “So listen up Taylor, I’m with you baby. Next time I see Kanye West, I’m going to knock him the f*** out for you. Yeah, I promise that. After that, I’m going to lick your a**. You can come marry an ex-drug dealer and we can have a drug dealing baby. You know what I’m saying?”

He finished his pitch by ripping up a $100 bill with his teeth, according to HotNewHipHop.com. But, he had more to say for his fans and Swift’s fans.

“Yeah, I love all of Taylor Swift’s fans. I love Taylor Swift, too. Whooo, Taylor, Taylor Taylor,” he said. “Thank god they made ya. It’s time to have baby, Taylor! Hehe…”

This comes after Stitches admitted that he allegedly had sex and snorted cocaine with Kylie Jenner, who was still dating her long-time boyfriend Tyga. He revealed to In Touch Magazine back in September 2015 that he slept with the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur 45 days before her 18th birthday. Stitches, whose real name is Phillip Katsabanis, admitted to In Touch that they hooked up in a hotel room where they allegedly did drugs.

“I did cocaine with Kylie and then slept with her – while she was in a relationship with Tyga,” he admitted. “I had sex with her: We did it all.”

He also talked about their alleged affair in a new diss track, reports In Touch. Stitches also had a threat for Tyga, saying that if he “has one problem with anything I gotta say about his girl, he can come see me whenever he wants,” and “I’ll beat the s*** out of him.”

He further taunted the “Rack City” rapper by saying that he had “proof” of his and Kylie’s hookup, and that the 19-year-old “didn’t bring up Tyga, not one time,” and that she “did not seem remorseful – not one bit.”

Stitches claimed he met the model through another rapper, InkMonstarr, and the two went on a date that resulted in a drug-fueled one-night stand. But things got bitter between Stitches and Kylie when she didn’t return his calls. It inspired him to drop a new rap and video entitled, “Kyga She’s a Liar.”

He told the tabloid that he “thought it was a good idea to come at her ’cause … she ignored me after that day we had sex.”

He mentioned that Tyga’s managers contacted him to remove the song and video from the internet. He said the phone call was “like a death wish” for Tyga to mess with his career. Stitches also revealed that Kylie called him “Daddy” in bed.

Check out Stitches’ explicit new song here. Be aware, though since it’s NSFW.

[Featured images by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Jason Kempin/Getty Images]