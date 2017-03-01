Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Engaged ‘Soon,’ But What Will Meghan’s Title Be?

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement party could be right around the corner, according to a Harry and Meghan insider who spoke with Us Magazine about the super popular couple. The 32-year-old royal prince and his American girlfriend have been heating up their transatlantic relationship of nine months, and royal family fans can’t wait to see Harry “put a ring on it.”

Meghan, 35, has only just returned from England after staying with Harry at his Kensington Palace cottage for more than two months. The prolonged visit followed on the heels of a Christmas get together in London for the couple, and it set rumors swirling that an engagement announcement was imminent.

The two were nearly inseparable, and Meghan “has all but taken up residence” at Harry’s place, although the Suits actress is currently back in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, to get back to work filming a new season of the hit show.

When Markle and Harry were together at Kensington Palace, they rarely left home. Markle “spent just three weeks away from the palace,” to the point that royal security began treating Meghan as they treat all the permanent residents.

The insider source is absolutely confident that Prince Harry and Meghan have made the decision to get married.

“They will be engaged by the end of summer.”

Not everyone agrees that an engagement between Prince Harry and Markle is happening anytime. One Twitter user pointed out that Kate Middleton had to wait years before her relationship with Prince William became official. Kate and William even famously broke up for a while.

Hahaha! Ppl thinking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be getting engaged any minute r stupid. Look @ how long Kate had 2 wait. #getalife — Bellee (@_bellee_1) February 9, 2017

Markle’s extended time at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage was well-spent in terms of preparing for a future as a royal bride. Although Markle hasn’t yet been introduced to Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s home is only a short walk from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 21-room London apartment at the palace. According to AOL, Meghan and Prince Harry spent time together with Kate and William as well as their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

On one of Meghan’s rare departures from the palace enclave, she and Prince Harry made the trip to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country home, Anmer Hall, for the initial introductions. Prince Harry’s girlfriend made sure to mark the occasion of meeting the future queen by presenting her with a “dream journal,” and she reportedly had a great time playing with little George and Charlotte. A source told the Mirror that Meghan was “totally taken” with Kate’s children and even offered to babysit. That offer is a definite sign that Markle is thinking of a future with Prince Harry.

“[The two] have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together.”

Meghan is more interested than Harry in making a real home out of the cottage where Prince Harry lives, although both Harry and Meghan are more than interested in sharing the space on a long-term basis. It’s just that Harry isn’t so great at decor. One of Markle’s friends explained that Prince Harry “knows very little about interior design, and that’s something Meghan is particularly good at.” Since Meghan took a hand in the look of the cottage, the prince “has a few more plants, nice candles — and his kitchen is well-stocked too!”

I THINK ILL CRY IF MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY GET ENGAGED THIS YEAR ???? love them???? — Robyn???? (@Robyn_lillyanne) January 13, 2017

Meghan and Harry seem to have made a point of learning one basic skill necessary to domestic bliss. There’s an old saying, “Kissing don’t last, cooking do,” and Markle is making sure there will be plenty of good cooking. Meghan is “an avid foodie,” and during her months with Harry, she and the prince “have learned a lot of new dishes together.”

The International Business Times writes that one result of the growing fever over a possible engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the problem of Markle’s title. As wife to a prince, she would not become a princess. Kate Middleton shares one of Prince William’s lesser title as Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William’s mother, Diana, was not officially called Princess Diana, although the name was often used by adoring fans. Her proper title was Diana, Princess of Wales.

“The title ‘princess’ is given to females born of the monarch, or of one of the monarch’s direct male issues, like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.”

If Meghan marries Prince Harry, it would be up to the Queen to bestow a title on the new royal. Prince Harry would probably be created Duke of Sussex, and Harry and Meghan would officially be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What do you think? Will Prince Harry propose to Meghan Markle before the summer?

[Featured Images by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]