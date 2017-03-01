‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa ‘Blindsided’ Gary Anderson With Split

Christina El Moussa announced last month that she was single after a split from her former contractor, Gary Anderson, but according to a new report, she didn’t bother giving Anderson a heads up about their split.

While Christina El Moussa never publicly announced the start of her romance with Anderson, who had previously worked for her and her now-estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, she is being accused of “coldly” revealing she was single during an interview in February — even though Anderson believed they were still dating at the time.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on March 1. “She just used him to get over Tarek El Moussa. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”

During her February interview, the Flip or Flop star revealed that dating was the last thing on her mind. A short time later, after he and Christina El Moussa began spending nights together, Anderson allegedly learned their relationship had ended in from a magazine article.

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:30am PST

According to the In Touch Weekly report, Christina El Moussa’s decision was just one of the many ways she and Tarek El Moussa have attempted to control their images publicly and minimize the alleged animosity between them. In addition to their desire to maintain a healthy relationship with one another for the sake of their two children — Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1 — Tarek and Christina El Moussa are reportedly determined to stay civil with one another and keep their HGTV series on the air.

“These interviews were an effort to salvage [Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s] brand,” said a Flip or Flop insider. “But in reality, they have such damaging history that it’s going to be difficult for them to ever be friendly.”

Christina El Moussa split from her former partner in May of last year and began dating Gary Anderson months later. However, she and Tarek didn’t immediately announce their breakup. Instead, the television stars chose to keep their split private and only confirmed the news after a TMZ report revealed details of their breakup and suggested that a blowout fight had ended their marriage.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa also managed to keep their post-split relationships a secret for several months and continue to keep a low profile when it comes to their time with other people. Although Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson reportedly dated for several months, there is only one known photo of the couple together and the Flip or Flop star never shared any photos of Anderson online.

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Last month, after a photo of Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson in Southern California hit the web, a source claimed her estranged husband was highly upset by the relationship.

“It’s hard for Tarek to see [Christina El Moussa] dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guy she’s with,” an insider told In Touch Weekly at the time. “There’s nothing that could be more upsetting to Tarek than to see her with a guy who is like him but better — and that’s Gary. He’s in the same industry as Tarek, but he’s older and more established and has more money.”

As for Tarek, he’s been spotted with a couple of people since splitting from Christina El Moussa but is not known to be in a relationship at the moment.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]