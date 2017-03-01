‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Is Not Pregnant By Sam Heughan [Debunked]

A recent report by the Korea Portal, as well as a few other sites, has made the suggestion that Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is pregnant by her co-star, Sam Heughan. This same article went on to claim that a “pregnant” Caitriona is “devastated” by the fact that Sam cheated on her with his girlfriend, The Bold and The Beautiful star Mackenzie Mauzy. However, several outlets have outright debunked these myths, and according to both Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and her co-star, Sam Heughan, not only is she not pregnant by Sam Heughan, they were never an item in the first place.

Let’s first take a look at the, well, outlandish claims by Korea Portal about Outlander star Caitriona Balfe.

“Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are now excited for their upcoming baby. There have been reports claiming that the growing baby bump of the “Outlander” Season 3 actress has become more palpable now. Korea Portal has previously reported that the “Outlander” Season 3 stars are now expecting their first baby together.”

This same article is titled, “‘Outlander’ Season 3 Actor Cheated On Partner With MacKenzie Mauzy?”

NEW photo of @caitrionambalfe & Tony McGill enjoying the Oscars Vanity Fair party! Credit: Vanity Fair Slideshow pic.twitter.com/Z0dLwbld2I — Outlander Daily (@OutlanderDaily) February 27, 2017

However, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is not dating Sam Heughan and never has been, let alone expecting a baby with him. According to Vanity Fair, the actress was recently in Los Angeles to accept her Oscar Wilde Award, also known as the “Irish Oscars,” and she also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

In both cases, she was escorted by her boyfriend, Tony McGill, whom she’s been quietly seeing for a few years.

In a previous interview with the Italian version of Vanity Fair, as well, she mentioned that while she and her co-star were very good friends, and while she admired his athleticism, she was “bothered” by the fact that “people insist we’re together…it’s not true.”

She repeated the same sentiment in an article for People Magazine to promote the second season of Outlander, and Balfe mentioned that while she took it as a compliment that she and her co-star could pull off a convincing love story, she found it “exhausting” that people kept pestering her about the same question over and over again despite repeatedly stating that she wasn’t dating Sam Heughan.

And it isn’t just Outlander star Caitriona Balfe that was repeatedly seen in public with her real-life significant other.

According to Hollywood Life, Sam Heughan was also seen in Los Angeles attending various Hollywood parties, including — as was previously reported by The Inquisitr — the Piaget pre-Independent Spirit Awards party.

In his case, he was seen with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy.

“Back to reality, where Sam, 36 is dating his lovely girlfriend, actress MacKenzie Mauzy! The Into the Woods star, 28, and Outlander hottie have been dating for quite some time, but only just made their public debut as a couple at The Weinstein Company and Piaget’s Oscar Weekend Kick-Off Party on February 24! How exciting! Sam and MacKenzie were first linked in November 2016, but kept their relationship on the down low. There’s no better place to shout your love to the world than at the Oscars, right? Sam was rumored to be dating Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe, 37, but they put those rumors to rest. The biggest indication that they were together was when MacKenzie was the target of online bullying that November for posting a pic of him on Instagram. He immediately rushed to her defense on Twitter, writing, “Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It’s disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now.”

So, while Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is not dating Sam Heughan, let alone pregnant by him, fans can take comfort in knowing that both Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and her co-star, Sam Heughan, are very happy with their respective significant others, Tony McGill and Mackenzie Mauzy.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]