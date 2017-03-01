Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Split Is ‘Just For Now’: Couple Takes ‘Loving Space’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up. However, the celebrity couple’s representatives confirmed that they are just taking some “respectful, loving space at this time.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split from one another, but representatives for the couple wanted to ensure that “rumors and falsifications” did not “get out of hand” and that “Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” according to TMZ.

????????GETTING READY???????? #BRITS #Repost @sweetbabyjamie ・・・ Power WOMAN #KatyPerry @off____white???? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Perry and Bloom were just together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Although, Orlando was seen chatting it up with another woman at a pre-Oscars event last week.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for just over a year.

The celebrity couple first sparked up a romantic interest in one another in January of 2016 at some Golden Globes after-parties.

According to E!, the actor and the singer danced together to Justin Timberlake’s song “Rock Your Body,” sources say.

“They didn’t enter the party at the same time.” “Orlando was over at Harvey [Weinstein]’s table and as soon as Katy walked in she went straight over. They were pretty much together the entire party. No PDA. Lots of smiles and laughing.”

New life who dis A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

A few days later, Katy and Orlando met up again to attend the Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Presentation.

In February, Orlando Bloom brought Katy to his manager’s birthday party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Other guests included Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

Just a few days later, Katy and Orlando took Bloom’s son on a family outing to friend’s birthday. Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr’s son Flynn attended Robert Downey Jr.’s son’s birthday party in Malibu.

“Katy has met Flynn, and they get along wonderful.” “She thinks he is so cute and such a well behaved kid! Katy would [also] like kids one day, and she is vocal about that.”

Bloom and Perry have never attempted to hide their relationship from the public, even from the beginning.

The couple attended Adele’s concert in Los Angeles together. It just so happened that her ex-boyfriend John Mayer attended the same concert.

What a legend! #cindysherman #ImitationofLife @thebroadmuseum A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 8, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

In March, Orlando and Katy were photographed having a steamy makeout session on the beach.

In April, the couple attended stylist Jamie Schneider’s wedding in Aspen with Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Benson, and Jessica Alba.

Orlando and Katy attended Coachella together last year, eyewitnesses said that the couple was dancing in the crowd at The Kills set.

“They were hugging and with a group of other people. Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music. They also were vaping together. They were kissing and very much a couple.”

In May, Katy Perry made her relationship with Orlando Instagram official, posting a funny photo from their recent trip to the Cannes for the film festival.

we cannes't A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 20, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

In July, Orlando Bloom watched proudly from the audience as Katy Perry performed and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

In August, it was thought that the couple was on their way to being married. Insiders told E! News that Katy and Orlando “are in love and happier than ever.”

The celebrity couple dressed up like Santa and Mrs. Clause to go to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles around Christmastime.

This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤???? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:05pm PST

As recently as last month, Orlando and Katy made it seem like they were better than ever, debuting matching blonde hairstyles for Bloom’s 40th birthday party on January 14.

????I never promised you a rose garden???? @adamselman A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer / Getty Images]