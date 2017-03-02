Hallyu Trio Honored, Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo Win Big

South Korean A-listers taste yet another victory this year for their splendid performance in last year’s dramas.

Thanks to the 12th Soompi Annual Awards, which recognized great artistes and musicians.

Hallyu heartthrob Lee Min-ho won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the K-drama Legend Of the Blue Sea. However, this isn’t the first big win for Lee Min-ho this year.

The actor was awarded the grand prize at the 2017 National Brand Awards held at the National Assembly Hall in Seoul last week.

“I traveled around the globe so many times over the past few years. I was so touched to see people (overseas) trying to write or speak Korean to me. I will further try to contribute to Korea’s brand image,” he said during the acceptance speech.

According to a report by The Jakarta Post, Lee Min-ho won the award for boosting Korea and the Korean Wave to the rest of the world.

Lee Min-ho, however, is not alone in promoting South Korea.

The ever-beautiful Song Hye-kyo, who won Soompi’s Best Actress Award for her remarkable performance in Descendants of the Sun (DOTS), also did her bit in enhancing the brand image of South Korea.

The actress recently funded pamphlets that promoted the grandeur of South Korea. A report by All K-Pop stated that these pamphlets were distributed in Japan too.

The pamphlet titled “Meeting our history overseas – Tokyo” sheds light on historical Korean monuments all over Tokyo.

Song Hye Kyo said, “I hope that even something this small will help Korean tourists in Tokyo have a little more interest in Korean history that’s all over the world.”

Surprisingly, the military romance Descendants of the Sun which won several awards for the Best Drama last year lost at Soompi Awards. The Legend of the Blue Sea emerged as the big winner.

Contrary to fans’ expectations, the SongSong Couple did not take home the Best Couple Award. The winners were Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun, who doled out a spellbinding performance in The Legend of the Blue Sea.

However, fans of both dramas are content. Although the Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo lost out on the Best Couple Award, the Descendants of the Sun scored big for the Best Kiss.

Fans of Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, and Song Hye-kyo are happy about that.

Actor Song Joong-ki shared a special award with his DOTS costar Jin Goo. The duo won the award for the Best Bromance. The friendship displayed by both stars in the drama touched millions of fans around the world.

The three stars—Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, and Song Hye-kyo—have a huge fan following, both online and offline. On social media, the trio has several fan pages and groups dedicated them.

Fans of these three stars have much to look forward to this year.

Although Lee Min-ho is expecting his military enlistment sometime this year, he has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador for the “2016-18 Visit Korea Year” promotion, as well as the honorary ambassador for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Actor Song Joong-ki, on the other hand, will be seen in a patriotic movie this year. Battleship Island is 2017’s most anticipated South Korean movie.

According to Han Cinema, the movie will be released in July this year. Song Joong-ki has also been shooting a lot of commercials.

Watch the trailer with English subtitles.

Song Hye-kyo has still been cryptic about her next project.

Although the actress did not reveal whether her next project would be a movie or a K-drama, the actress did hint that she wants to do some meaningful roles, which would turn out to be timeless classics, reported the Inquisitr.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon, Chiang Ying-ying, Kin Cheung/AP Images]