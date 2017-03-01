Danielle Bregoli Reality Show: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Reportedly Has Many Offers

Danielle Bregoli could soon be bringing her “Cash me outside” fame to television sets across America.

The 13-year-old, who gained fame after an appearance on the Dr. Phil show about wayward teens, is reportedly fielding several offers for a reality television show. Bregoli had a day of business meeting scheduled in Hollywood this week, TMZ reported.

As The New York Daily News noted, the reality show could lead Danielle Bregoli and her mom to leave their home in Florida and take up residence in Tinseltown.

“The outlet said Bregoli was contacted by seven production companies; four are interested in doing a reality show about the internet star and the other three think she would be great in a scripted series. “According to TMZ, Bregoli is also considering a move to Los Angeles. Her mom, Ann Peskowitz, and managers think it’s time the teen left Florida because she can’t seem to stay out of trouble.”

The move out of Florida could be a good change of pace for the 13-year-old and her mom. The “Cash me outside” girl has gotten into quite a bit of trouble recently, including her recently unveiled boyfriend, who appeared to be much older.

Danielle Bregoli showed off her man in an Instagram Live video posted last week, which can be seen in the video below.

Bregoli got into some more trouble over the weekend, when she and some friends got into a fight at the Kavasutra Kava Bar in Florida. As WPTV reported, the “Cash me outside” girl was with some friends and offering patrons to take selfies with them for $10 when someone started yelling at them.

This came about a month after Danielle Bregoli and her mother were kicked off a flight at LAX when they got into a fight with a fellow passenger.

But amid the drama, the “Cash me outside” girl has been getting increasing fame. After her viral appearance on the Dr. Phil show, the soon-to-be 14-year-old has gotten a big following on social media, and even some validation from Hollywood. In a recent video, Vanity Fair collected celebrities to enact a dramatic reading of her famous phrase.

And the “Cash met outside” girl has another mark of fame — a very literal one. Her Twitter account, which has chronicled her rise to fame and posted updates about her adventures, is now a verified account with the official blue checkmark.

She has also taken some steps to rebuild her image. Last week, Bregoli posted pictures from a photo shoot that showed off a cleaned-up, classier look.

Goin live tonight 9pm ???? @ownthelight A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:40am PST

As Hollywood Life noted, the makeover was quite a bit different than her public image to date.

“It’s obvious that Danielle Bregoli is a beautiful young woman, even if her shocking behavior is straight up hideous. However, the 13-year-old showed just how pretty she can be when she puts a hold on the swearing, car-stealing, and audience-fighting to get all dressed up for a new photo shoot on Feb. 21. “For the fashion shoot, the ‘cash me outside’ girl tried on a lovely light-blue contour dress with a striped crew-neck and a pair of clean white sneakers. The look is definitely more ‘tennis’ and less ‘alley fight’ and we’re getting major Spring style inspo from the look.”

It’s not clear when Danielle Bregoli’s reality show could be about, or if there are even concrete plans for a show.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]