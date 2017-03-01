‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rumors: Finale Numbers Break Records, Could Show Return?

For all of the complaining people have done about Alaskan Bush People, the show is still wildly popular — mostly because, let’s face it: the Brown family is as entertaining as the day is long. And the latest Alaskan Bush People rumors suggest that thanks to record-breaking numbers seen in the season finale, the show will return for another season despite all the drama that plagued it over the past season.

The Browns are back TONIGHT 9p with a special about bush ingenuity! #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/fpP1tij796 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) March 1, 2017

That’s the word according to Media Life Magazine, whose latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors have left many wondering if the fate of the show is, indeed, a good one.

The outlet specializes in getting the technical information about a show’s “numbers,” and they mentioned that the hit show was the top-rated show in the “overnights” (in other words, in late night television past 11 p.m.).

“The season finale of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ delivered strong ratings for Discovery on Wednesday night. The show posted a 0.8 adults 18-49 rating, according to Nielsen overnights, up a tenth over the previous week. The show finished as the top original program on cable for the night, though it did finish behind two repeats of ‘Family Guy’ on Adult Swim. The show included a cow pregnancy test, which is a lot different from a human one.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Alaskan Bush People rumors from the Alaskan Dispatch News, they’re all but certain that the Brown family will be back — minus a few key members — because even though much of the show is problematic, especially for native Alaskans, it’s still a big hit in the Lower 48.

But there’s one special guest they’re hoping comes back for the new season: Kenny from the dump.

“Kenny from the dump is back. He was laughing and being goofy, which is what Kenny from the dump does best. This week he helped Matt (eldest son and Kenny from the dump’s BFF) find a freezer for his deer meat. Of course the Brown family doesn’t have a place to plug in a freezer, so the plan is to just shovel snow into it to keep the meat cold. I see no potential downsides to this plan.”

Need life to be more simple? Feel the urge to go back to nature? Take a tip from the Brown family. @AlaskanBushPPL #tonight 9pm pic.twitter.com/TDzd8fMlzM — Discovery Channel UK (@DiscoveryUK) February 16, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Alaskan Bush People rumors from TV by the Numbers, this up-tick in the show’s viewership is giving hope to fans about the imminent return of the show. While not every show that gets a sudden uptick in viewership will get renewed, there’s some hope for a new lease on life for Alaskan Bush People.

“The Discovery Channel’s ‘Alaskan Bush People’ rose to the top in the Wednesday cable ratings this week, ticking up one-tenth from its previous 0.7 to a 0.8 in adults 18-49. ESPN’s College Basketball coverage followed behind with two 0.7 and 0.5 ratings throughout the night. After taking the top spot in the week before, ‘Black Ink Crew’ dipped one-tenth down to a 0.6.”

When a show beats out college basketball, The Property Brothers, and Family Guy, whether you like it or not, you know it has to be a good show.

What do you think of this latest round of Alaskan Bush People rumors? Do you think the show will come back for another season, or is it a done deal?

