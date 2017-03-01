Kourtney Kardashian Isn’t Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby [Debunked]

Kourtney Kardashian is not expecting a baby with rumored flame Justin Bieber.

Although a recent headline shared by OK! Magazine proclaims, “Kourtney Wants Bieber’s Baby,” a Gossip Cop report has shot down the idea, claiming the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has no plans to welcome a child with the 23-year-old “Let Me Love You” singer.

“Does the couple that prays together stay together? If Kourtney Kardashian has her way, the answer will be yes,” the magazine wrote to readers in their false report, as Gossip Cop revealed on March 1.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been linked to one another on and off for about a year and a half and were most recently spotted together at a church in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile after a few very public outings in Miami with several different women.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] says Justin’s more mature than [Scott Disick], even though he’s a decade younger,” a so-called insider noted. “She loves that he’s as deeply spiritual as she is. It’s a real point of connection for them. She’s developed strong feelings for him.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together at church in February, and in January, they were photographed outside of a nightclub in Los Angeles. However, at the time of their January outing, which took place days after Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez went public with her new man, The Weeknd, People Magazine claimed things between them weren’t romantic and noted that Kardashian was attempting to salvage her relationship with Disick, which ended in 2015 after photos surfaced of him and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, getting cozy with one another in the South of France.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick did spend a lot of time together at the end of last year and even embarked on a couple of vacations together, their relationship was reportedly damaged during a trip to Costa Rica months later and days after leaving the island, Disick was spotted canoodling with a number of women of the beach and at a pool in Miami.

Rumors regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s potential relationship began swirling in October of 2015 and continued until July of 2016 when they were seen together in Miami. From there, Bieber briefly moved on with Sofia Richie and Kardashian was seen spending time with Disick and their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, in Mexico and Aspen, Colorado.

“The age difference doesn’t bother [Kourtney Kardashian] one bit,” OK! Magazine revealed in regard to Kardashian’s alleged feelings for Justin Bieber. “She thinks Justin would make a great dad. She’d like to have one more child, and the clock is ticking; if she got pregnant with his baby, she wouldn’t be upset in the least.”

In response to the OK! Magazine story, Gossip Cop shot down the idea as completely “laughable.”

A second recent report noted that Kardashian and Bieber were noting more than friends — at least at this point in time.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and [Justin Bieber] are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative. So when we see Scott [Disick] do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is there way of controlling their news.”

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]