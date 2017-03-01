Arianne Zucker Leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’ – When Will Nicole Brady Exit Salem?

Arianne Zucker has played the role of Nicole Brady on Days Of Our Lives since 1998. In 2006, she exited the soap opera, but returned two years later. Most fans love her character. Even though she makes bad decisions and is a bit impulsive, she has a good heart. Right now, viewers are upset over the storyline of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) getting custody of Nicole’s baby, Holly. Fans are going to be even more emotional after finding out that Zucker is leaving DOOL.

The news was first reported by Soap Opera Digest. The full story will not be available until the new issue of the magazine is released on Friday. However, there was a short statement from Arianne on the website.

“Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift. I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go.”

Zucker’s contract with Days Of Our Lives ends in April 2017. Since the soap opera films several months in advance, fans will continue to see Nicole until this fall. Arianne has decided not to renew her contract and Salem is going to say goodbye to Nicole Brady. Although some characters are recast, like Jade Michaels (formerly Paige Searcy and currently Gabrielle Haugh), others are not. One example is Jen Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan on DOOL. Her exit storyline was a bit crazy, but also brought out how much the character had changed from her bad girl ways. She left to protect Brady and their son, Tate. Hopefully, the writers will give Nicole an exit storyline that will permanently reunite her with her biological daughter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress who plays Nicole Walker spoke to TV Guide about baby Holly, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and staying on a soap opera for so long. As for the kidnapping storyline, Zucker explained that mothers who watch the show should understand where Nicole is coming from and why she is taking her daughter from Chloe.

“All she wants is some precious time with this teeny-tiny baby. It means everything to her. It could last a week. It could last for years. All she knows for sure is that this is the moment, and she’s seizing it. I don’t think there’s any mother who watches our show who wouldn’t understand why Nicole is doing this. [Laughs] Well, except for the ones who hate my character.”

The article also mentioned Eric Brady, who was released from prison. As fans recall, Eric drove drunk and got into a car accident. Not only did it cause Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to need a new heart, but killed Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Daniel and Nicole were about to get married. He was her rock and was such an important part of her life. Arianne’s character on Days Of Our Lives did move on, but has not forgotten what Eric did. According to the interview, Zucker teases that Nicole has not forgiven the “priest gone bad.”

“… Nicole wants him dead. I really think she would kill Eric if she got the chance. The grief she feels over losing Daniel – who brought her the only true happiness she’d had in years – is unimaginable. She just can’t let it go.”

The magazine also asked Arianne about being on a soap opera for so many years. It was teased that if Nicole finds happiness, then it is the “kiss of death” on soap operas.

“Well, I’ve certainly done very well by her being miserable! [Laughs] For quite a while, she was an actual villain. I’m proud of the fact – really thrilled -that my character is still around. I’m always trying to find a way to make sure the audience still cares about her. So, yeah, I’ll take the tragedy!”

Fans will have to wait until Friday to find out why Arianne Zucker is leaving Days Of Our Lives and what she plans on doing next. What are your thoughts on saying goodbye to Nicole Walker?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]