‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Joins The Cast?

Fans of Star Wars — and they’re in the millions — can’t wait for the newest installment of the Skywalker Saga, and the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers suggest that we’re going to have an epic mashup for the ages. Can you, as a Star Wars fan, imagine if there was a mashup between our favorite galaxy far, far away, and our favorite fictional country fighting against the White Walkers!

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers.

First, according to the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from the Daily Express, there’s a “rogue” Knight of Ren that Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) slayed during Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And that “rogue” agent of the Dark Side was played by Mark Stanley, who is best known to Game of Thrones fans as Nightswatchman Grenn.

There’s been some speculation that we’ll be seeing Grenn/Rogue Ren come back in the newest installment, which will lead to the most epic mashup ever.

“Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh is certain this is Game of Thrones Night’s Watch actor Mark Stanley, and that he will play a major role in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. In his latest video, he says: ‘Mark Stanley, a Game of Thrones actor, was in…The Force Awakens…and he is listed in the credits as a Knight of Ren.'”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from Express, they have a theory as to who gave Maz Kanata Luke’s lightsaber (which, ultimately, went to Rey, who gave it back to Luke), and this theory will be revealed in the eighth installment of the film.

“The most recent Star Wars novels, the Aftermath trilogy by Chuck Wendig, have been a treasure trove of background information and clues to the events of the seven films so far. They have already introduced the idea that collectors and cults like The Acolytes of the Beyond trade in Force artifacts and the memorabilia of famous people. We have read that the Acolytes buy a lightsaber they believe is Darth Vader’s Sith weapon but it looks like his first lightsaber, which was passed to Luke (and eventually to Rey), may have been discovered and protected by the good guys.”

Finally, according to the latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers from MovieWeb, they believe they know the origins of the diabolical Supreme Leader Snoke: he’s a quasi-religious zealot of sorts!

“For Snoke, the loss of the Starkiller Base was as significant as his wins. His forces are no longer a secret to the galaxy at large. Those who used to laugh at the idea that The First Order were a threat are either dead or no longer laughing. The cold war style stand-off is publicly over after the full on assault on the Republic and the senate. The galaxy no longer views Snoke as someone that is irrelevant on the galactic stage. The galaxy knows he and his cronies are maniacal zealots and they should be feared for better or worse. The galaxy seems to mostly understand that The First Order is eventually coming to conqueror their worlds and they have to fall in line or resist.”

