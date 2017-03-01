‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Episode 3: Mother Kills [Spoiler], Chick Helps Norman?

Bates Motel spoilers tease that Episode 3 will leave you shocked and worried about the fate of Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) and Caleb (Kenny Johnson), Movie Pilot reported.

According to the report, Mother will go on a killing spree after Caleb discovers that Norma (Vera Farmiga) is dead. He came to town looking for her to tell her about their beautiful granddaughter.

Bates Motel spoilers suggested that Caleb worried that something was wrong with Norma when she hadn’t talked to Dylan (Max Thieriot) in almost two years. He knew that Dylan and Norma had a complicated relationship, but he knew they loved each other, deep down. What he didn’t expect was to come to town to find out that his sister Norma had died.

In the Bates Motel Episode 3 promo, Norman (Freddie Highmore) shows the viewers how deep he’s slipped into his Mother persona. He truly believes his mother is still alive and that she faked her death to escape her marriage to Alex.

Bates Motel spoilers show Chick (Ryan Hurst) having dinner with Norman and Mother. Norman has a meltdown after Chick doesn’t answer Mother’s question. He asks him if he can hear Mother talking to him. Will Chick admit that he can’t see her?

At the end of Bates Motel Episode 2, Caleb breaks into Norman’s house, determined to find answers about Norma’s death. Caleb doesn’t believe that Norma would ever kill herself, which leads him to believe that Norman killed his mother.

In Bates Motel’s previous episode, Caleb found Norma’s corpse in the basement just as Norman hit him over the head, knocking him to the ground. According to the promo, Caleb wakes up disoriented and believes that Norman (dressed as Norma with a blonde wig) is his sister. He hugs her and says he’s so glad that she’s still alive.

Bates Motel spoilers suggest that Romero will be getting out of the slammer soon. He has made a few enemies in jail, and his lawyer thinks that he can get him out — as long as the former sheriff stays out of trouble.

Romero told his lawyer, “When I came here, I was so devastated about losing my wife, I didn’t care. But now I need to stay alive and well. I have a responsibility to take care of the son that she left behind.”

Of course, Bates Motel viewers know that Alex wants to get out of jail to kill Norman. The men do not like each other, and they will end up in a heated battle.

Mother tells Norman that he has to kill him. It isn’t entirely apparent who she was talking about, but most Bates Motel fans assume it is Alex.

“Norman, you have to put a bullet in his head.”

It is possible that Mother wants Norman to kill Caleb. He knows that Norman is mentally unstable and could tell Dylan about Norma’s death. It’s clear that Norman doesn’t want his brother there.

When Dylan learns of Norma’s death, he shows up to bring Norman home with him. Of course, Norman will say he cannot leave the house because he believes that his mother lives there with him. Will Dylan have him committed to a mental hospital again?

Chick’s friendship with Norman is bizarre. In Episode 2, Chick wrote down notes about Norman’s strange behavior. Bates Motel fans assume that Chick will end up helping Norman hide (or burn) bodies that he’s killed. Fans will have to wait to see how his storyline develops.

Bates Motel spoilers tease that Norman or Mother will kill again in the next episode. It seems to suggest that Alex or Caleb will be the next victim. Caleb cannot die yet; he has to call Dylan and tell him about Norma’s death.

Bates Motel fans, who do you think will die next — Alex or Caleb? How will Dylan react when he learns what happened to his mom? Why did Chick write down details of his conversation with Norman in a journal?

Bates Motel airs Monday nights on A&E.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]