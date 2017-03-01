Photos: Melania Trump’s $10K Joint Address Congress Kors Suit-Dress Selling Out

First Lady Melania Trump has proved that she is a fashion icon who is already having an impression on the sales of certain clothing. As reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Trump chose a black Michael Kors suit to wear to President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress — a suit that cost more than $10,000 when Melania’s suit jacket and skirt are combined with the sales tax rate in Washington, D.C. — without any additional shipping costs estimated into the amount. Additional photos of the Kors ensemble worn by Mrs. Trump can be viewed via the below photo gallery.

The suit worn by Mrs. Trump came with a price tag that apparently didn’t detract some buyers from wanting to dress just like First Lady Melania. According to Facebook, searching for Mrs. Trump’s name results in the social media network suggesting phrases like “Melania Trump dress” and “Melania dress” and even “Melania Trump joint address Congress,” along with “Melania dress tonight.”

It turns out that those looking for details about the black sparkly jacket and skirt worn by Melania on the evening of Tuesday, February 28, can look to the Michael Kors website for more information. According to the Kors website, the “Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Dinner Jacket” is sold out in most sizes, with only sizes 2 and 10 available for sale as of this writing. On Tuesday evening, more sizes were available, so apparently not all buyers are balking at the $4,995.00 price tag of the jacket, but are instead plopping their credit or debit card numbers into Kors’ website to buy the black jacket.

The Michael Kors Collection “Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Slit Skirt” is also nearly sold out, with all sizes except sizes 6 and 10 sold out as of this writing. The $4,595.00 price tag for the skirt isn’t stopping some customers from purchasing that skirt, which can be seen in the top photo above with a deep slit on Melania as Mrs. Trump made her way down the stairs prior to Mr. Trump’s joint address on Tuesday.

Melania seems to be having an effect upon other clothing sales, too. As reported by the Inquisitr, Mrs. Trump wore a red dress earlier in the day when Melania attended Mr. Trump’s bill signing. According to White House Wardrobe‏, Melania’s red dress was the red Valentino crepe midi dress priced at $2,950 — as seen on Farfetch. The Valentino red crepe midi dress is only available as of this writing in a small size and an extra-small size.

Melania and Ivanka Trump also made a big splash when Ivanka donned a $4,295 dress that she wore to the Governors’ Ball recently, whilst Mrs. Trump wore a black dress, as reported by the Inquisitr. During another outing, Mrs. Trump wore a $3,890 Calvin Klein sweater and dress. According to the Calvin Klein website, the “Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Cardigan” comes with a $1,895.00 price tag (currently with an “in stock” status for at least one size) and the “Ribbed Cashmere Flared Dress,” which cost $1,995.00, appears only sold out in white in the small size right now. Therefore, not everything Mrs. Trump wears results in a rush on the items via retailers.

Sally Cuccurullo Melania looked beautiful. Very proud of my employer…thank you Michael Kors!” Mel Thacker I think her outfit was beautiful, the leather belt took some of the glitz out of it. She should wear what she wants to wear. So far, she has had good taste.” Peggy Berk This might be a bit petty, but… didn’t anyone tell her that low cut sequins wasn’t exactly appropriate…. especially $9,600 worth???”

