EXO’s Kai To Star As Lead in Japanese Drama After ‘Andante’ Kdrama Scandal

EXO’s Kai is about to level up his acting credentials once more.

The kpop idol’s agency, SM Entertainment recently confirmed that he would be starring in Japanese TV series which is tentatively being called Spring Has Come, Soompi reports.

Kai will star as a Korean cameraman living in Japan, and the show will focus on family values in contemporary society.

The drama will be broadcast on WOWOW in Japan which is significant because it means that Kai will be the first Korean actor to star in a drama broadcast on that station, according to Soompi.

The news of Kai’s casting in this Japanese drama comes after he was tapped as the lead actor in kdrama Andante. He is currently filming for that role. Photos and behind the scenes videos of him on the set was recently revealed to the public.

In the pictures, he looks fully transformed into his role of an 18-year-old high school student.

According to Soompi, an unidentified source from the production team on the set of Andante even complimented Kai on his work ethic.

“Despite the cold weather and harsh schedule, Kai is continuing to film optimistically, showing his professional attitude,” the insider said. “His character will be facing drastic changes later in the drama, so there is still much more that Kai will be able to show us. Please look forward to it.”

The plot of the drama will revolve around the life of Kai’s character, Si Kyung, a teenager from the city who must adjust to life in the countryside. The drama is pre-produced and is expected to air sometime in 2017.

When Kai was cast in the lead role of Andante, the news was not well received by his fans at all. As Inquisitr previously reported, there were several fans who objected to the casting because of Kai’s lack of acting experience and questionable talent level.

Kai has only starred in two web dramas before Andante, 7 First Kisses and Choco Bank. In 7 First Kisses, he essentially played himself.

However, Andante will be broadcast on KBS, a major broadcast channel in South Korea and some fans did not– and probably still do not– believe that the Kpop idol has the chops to take on that big of a role.

“From a fan’s perspective, it’s not all that welcoming news either,” one EXO-L member said on an online forum, as reported by All Kpop at the time. “When Kai came out an a web drama, I watched the 1st episode and stopped watching… I wish they wouldn’t make the ones who aren’t good at acting act.”

“Even if it is for a morning drama, there are so many actors out there who work their heads off to land a lead role in a public broadcasting station morning drama, so what does this make them?” another commenter wrote in an online forum. “Doing this all because of an idol’s popularity is really not it. It’s not like we have no idea what his acting skills are like either”

allkpop: EXO's Kai captured fighting the cold with hot packs in behind photos from drama 'Andante'!

… pic.twitter.com/uFuHzE3AZY — aminky/aminkyung (@AMlNKYUNG) February 17, 2017

Do you think that Kai has enough acting skills to lead Andante and the Japanese drama he’s been cast in? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Jue/Getty Images]