Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite: Bad News For Kate Hudson, Justin Theroux?

Almost as soon as the news broke that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were splitting, Twitter lit up with speculation about what his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was feeling. Was she sorry for her former husband, gleeful about the situation, or grateful for current husband Justin Theroux? Eventually that speculation faded, with photos of Aniston and Theroux showing the strength of their marriage and Pitt rumored to have become involved with Kate Hudson. But now multiple reports have revealed that Brad and Jennifer have reunited and have been staying in touch. Where does that leave Justin Theroux and Kate Hudson?

A source close to Pitt told People that he and Jennifer have stayed in touch during his split from Angelina Jolie.

“They have been friends for a while and often text.”

The former couple divorced in 2005 and were married for five years. As for what motivated the actor to reunite with his ex-wife? The insider said that the reunion is “nothing new,” and claimed it was easy to reunite.

“He didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number,” added the insider.

But that’s not what another insider told Us Weekly about what took place prior to the reunion. Lacking his ex-wife’s phone number, that source claims Pitt “tracked it down through a tangled web of contacts.”

Moreover, the insider said it was a recent reunion, with Brad making the move in order to wish Jennifer a happy birthday on February 11. The 48-year-old actress and her ex-husband began “talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

So what does this mean for Justin Theroux as Aniston’s current husband? The actress, who tied the knot with Justin in 2015, got more than a reunion with her ex-spouse this year, with Theroux going all-out to make her birthday a special occasion.

Justin took his wife on a private jet for a romantic holiday for her birthday. The couple spent her birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Theroux arranging for a sweet six-night birthday and Valentine’s Day getaway.

The source also dished up the details of just how Justin feels about the situation and his view of the situation.

“Justin [Theroux] is OK with them being friends.”

Moreover, the insider stated that Theroux thinks his wife is reuniting with her ex-husband out of kindness.

“[Justin knows] Jen just wants to be nice,” added the source.

As for how Brad’s rumored girlfriend Kate Hudson might feel, however, it’s more of a mystery. Yahoo recently reported that after months of rumors linking Pitt and Hudson in a private romantic relationship, Kate and the actor “are getting ready to reveal their romance to the world.”

A source quoted by the media outlet revealed that the couple has the same low-key “vibe,” and also claimed that the secret meetings have been happening for some time.

“[Brad and Kate Hudson have] been secretly meeting up since they first got together.”

The insider also revealed that the couple was preparing to introduce each other to their children. Although gathering all the kids together would mean for “quite a blended brood,” the source predicted that “all the kids will get along great.”

Hudson is the mother of two sons. Ryder is 13, and Bingham is five. Pitt and Angelina Jolie share Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, Kate has said that when it comes to having children, she’s not done yet.

“I really want more kids. Anywhere between four and six,” revealed Hudson. “I just love them. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them.”

When moving trucks were seen outside of Kate’s home in Hollywood, rumors swirled that Hudson and Pitt might be taking their romance to the next step by moving in together.

Kate’s revelation on the Howard Stern Show added to those rumors of a secret romance. When asked who she would like to date, Hudson confessed that she viewed Brad as “very, very handsome.”

Last month’s Golden Globes also boosted the rumors that Kate and Brad are involved in an under-the-radar relationship. Hudson flaunted her figure at the event as Pitt made a surprise appearance.

As the Inquisitr reported, there were rumors that the Oscars would offer an opportunity for Kate and the actor to make their romance public at an after party. But instead, Brad was a no-show, allegedly snubbing the event.

Hudson did make an appearance at the Oscars, sparking romance rumors when she was seen with Diplo at Vanity Fair’s after-party. An insider told E News, however, that she and the DJ are just “hanging out,” and their relationship isn’t serious but more “casual and fun.”