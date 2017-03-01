‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Feels Bad About ‘DWTS’ Choreographer Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore has become a household name thanks to her starring role on NBC’s This Is Us, but the actress-singer says she feels bad that the famed choreographer of the same name is often confused for her. In an interview with CTV News, the This Is Us star said she regrets any underserved credit she gets for the other Mandy Moore’s stellar work.

“Poor Mandy Moore!” the actress said. “Well, not poor Mandy Moore — she choreographed an Oscar-winning movie… I just feel bad for any undue credit that comes my way and not her way for what she deserves. But she’s obviously unbelievably talented. We have yet to meet each other. Hopefully, our paths will cross one of these days.”

Moore added that while she has not yet met her name twin face to face, they have exchanged messages on social media. In fact, choreographer Mandy Moore even references the name confusion via her Twitter handle, which is @nopenother. Her Twitter bio even states: “Nope, I’m not the singer.”

While Dancing with the Stars fans have heard Mandy Moore’s name for years on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition—the four-time Emmy-nominated choreographer is behind some of the biggest ensemble dance routines performed on the show—she also has an impressive movie resume. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moore choreographed the opening number to this year’s Golden Globe Awards, and she is also the woman behind the dance moves in the hit movies La La Land, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.

In addition to her ongoing work on Dancing with the Stars, Moore works on the rival reality show, So You Think You Can Dance, where she has appeared as a guest judge and was recently named the show’s creative director.

Indeed, 2017 has been the career year for both Mandy Moores. While the 32-year-old actress is riding high on the massive success of This Is Us (she even gets to sing on it!), the 40-year-old choreographer told the Los Angeles Times that her extensive work on La La Land has been a highlight in her career.

“[It was] the Super Bowl of my career,” Mandy said of Damien Chazelle’s movie musical.

Mandy Moore said that while La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had no prior dance training, she was eager to get started in the basics of the ballroom with them.

“They were pretty beginner when it came to tap and ballroom dance,” Moore told the Times. “I met with them as soon as I signed on, probably six to eight weeks before we started preproduction… We hired 30 dancers and had 100 extras. We filmed at the 105-110 freeway interchange… We were able to shut down that freeway for two days.”

Actress Mandy Moore may also be experiencing the Super Bowl of her career. While she started out as a teen singer with the hit song “Candy” back in 1999, the actress told CTV her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us is hands down the best job she has ever had.

“It’s really just the dreamiest job I’ve ever had, the best job I’ve ever had,” Moore told the Canadian news outlet. “The opportunity to play a character from 23 to 66 and every bit and chapter of her life in between, it’s just the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Take a look at the videos below to see choreographer Mandy Moore’s choreography reel and actress Mandy Moore’s work on This Is Us.

