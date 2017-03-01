John Cena And Nikki Bella To Headline Tag-Team Match, Is Engagement Far Behind?

John Cena and his real-life boo, Nikki Bella, will be slugging it out in the ring with James Ellsworth and Carmella next week, and the two apparently have a view towards becoming WWE’s next big power couple.

As Comic Book reports, things got a little tense in the ring on Tuesday night’s WWE Smackdown Live. The four were doing the traditional, pre-match trash talk when Ellsworth, clearly being played by Carmella, called Cena and Nikki “phonies.”

Cena took the bait, and the four will square off in a tag team match next week.

Comic Book Wrestling writer Brandon Gnetz believes that the Cena-Bella-Ellsworth-Carmella match is a placeholder couples’ tag-team matchup designed to amp up the drama for Cena and Bella’s marquee tag-team matchup with another WWE power couple, Miz and Maryse, during the next Wrestlemania. And next week’s undercard match has all the makings of an 80’s movie.

“Ellsworth and Carmella are the classic pretty girl using the nerdy guy to help her out kind of story that was featured in most 80s John Hughes movies.”

When Cena and Bella battle Miz and Maryse during Wrestlemania, Gnetz says, it’s going to get real.

“The refreshing part of this angle is that it pits two actual functioning couples against each other. Sure, Miz and Maryse are heels, but there is no denying their respect and admiration for each other on screen.”

Meanwhile, Forbes Wrestling writer Alfred Konuwa believes that Cena and Bella are poised to become WWE’s biggest power couple, comparing them to music industry power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce. Rumor has it that Cena is planning on popping the question after the Miz and Maryse fight, and a wedding between two WWE stars at the top of their game will get the money rolling in.

“John Cena made it clear he will not be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but the collective groans of the Internet Wrestling Community will quickly be drowned out by the sound of money counters in Stamford, Connecticut. Cena-Bella nuptials would be a huge coup for WWE’s growing television revenue, and an E! Network camera crew would be there for every moment.”

What does that have to do with Jay-Z and Beyonce? Nothing, really, except that Konuwa sees parallels between Jay-Z and Beyonce’s dominance of the music industry and Cena and Bella’s likely upcoming dominance of the wrestling industry.

“Jay Z and Beyoncè are the premier couple in all of entertainment. Forbes named unstoppable tandem the world’s highest-paid celebrity couple in 2016, with a net worth of $107.5 million. Just as Cena and Nikki Bella use their large pro wrestling platform to market outside ventures, hip hop’s first couple uses their music to even greater success.”

In other John Cena news, the WWE superstar admitted recently that he regrets feuding with The Rock, according to Bleacher Report. It seems that, at the top of his game, when The Rock started trying to break into mainstream movies and TV, Cena was concerned about the effect it would have on the WWE brand.

“For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part.”

Needless to say, as his in-the-ring wrestling career begins moving into its final stage, John Cena will have a lot on his plate to wrap up before he makes the transition to outside the ring.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for JCPenney]