Leonardo DiCaprio’s Eyebrows Get Star Treatment, Leo Goes Solo To The Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared solo at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, raising questions as to whether he was still dating his latest girlfriend, model Nina Agdal.

People magazine reported that although the last time the Titanic star walked the red carpet with a girlfriend on his arm was back in 2005 when he was dating Gisele Bundchen, DiCaprio still usually brings a guest to star-studded events like the Oscars. He has regularly been seen with his mother and biggest fan, Irmelin Indenbirken.

But fans of Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, and his 24-year-old girlfriend apparently have nothing to worry about. Although the Titanic star didn’t bring Agdal as his guest to the Oscars for reasons unknown, the pair later met up at a private after party. People magazine reported that the 24-year-old model made a brief appearance at Vanity Fair’s after-party, but then met up with her Revenant actor boyfriend at a private A-list event hosted by Madonna.

Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio also attended January’s Golden Globes solo but was spotted with Nina Agdal at Jimmy Fallon’s private after-party later that evening.

The pair started dating last summer, and although it’s too early to tell how serious their relationship is, it is known that Agdal has met Leonardo DiCaprio’s mother at least once; the trio got together in November of 2016 to celebrate the Revenant star’s 42nd birthday.

In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio seems weirdly interested in his own eyebrows, according to Mashable.

Cool! Leonardo DiCaprio flew in an Australian to do his eyebrows for the Oscars https://t.co/I5buYug7OB pic.twitter.com/XUg0fhcxsH — Mashable (@mashable) March 1, 2017

If it is not strange enough to discover that the Titanic star has his own eyebrow artist, what’s even stranger is knowing that he flew said artist, Sharon Lee, out from Australia to prepare his eyebrows for the Oscars.

According to the eyebrow artist’s Instagram page, the beauty expert flew business class from Sydney to Los Angeles, enjoyed champagne on the 14-hour flight, and then stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Just two days later, she was flown back to Sydney.

“Environmentalist” Leonardo DiCaprio Flies Makeup Artist 7,500 Miles to style his Oscar EYEBROWS https://t.co/uVaQ2JqaqR pic.twitter.com/rTGGOW9zs5 — Breaking News Trump (@BreakingNews24U) February 28, 2017

Mashable reported that the Australian eyebrow artist also took care of Tobey McGuire’s eyebrows for the big event, too.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio bowling, 1989. pic.twitter.com/aLdv7UD9G4 — Behind the Scenes (@MakingOfs) March 1, 2017

And while Sharon Lee’s website states that her “Brow Wow package” costs $200, return business class flights, accommodation, and all of the other expenses would have racked up a considerably higher bill.

Given the amount of money that he spent on preparing his eyebrows for the Oscars, perhaps it was because Leonardo DiCaprio had let his brows get so unkempt that they needed the full treatment. E! News reported that the Titanic star is known for getting around in sloppy T-shirts and other casual wear when he’s not required to keep himself spruced up for a film role or a red carpet event often going weeks without shaving.

Even late-night talk show are of little interest to Leonardo DiCaprio, with E! News reminding fans that he has never made an appearance on The Late Late Show or Late Night, that he hasn’t been on the Late Show since 1995 and hasn’t made an appearance on The Tonight Show since 2006.

Apart from film roles and red carpet events, the only events that Leonardo DiCaprio considers worth the effort to make himself presentable for other those related to environmental causes. After all, he was named one of 2016’s 100 Most Influential People by Time magazine.

