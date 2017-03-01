Selena Gomez Gushes Over Boyfriend The Weeknd On Instagram: ‘Oh, Baby’

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be just months into their romance, but things between them appear quite serious. In addition to the couple’s vacation in Italy last month, they recently traveled to Europe together, where they were seen in the Netherlands and France.

Last week, Selena Gomez was photographed arriving in Amsterdam for The Weeknd’s February 24 concert, which was the fourth show of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, and during her visit, she gushed over her boyfriend on Instagram.

“Hey bae,” Selena Gomez wrote along with a video clip of herself at The Weeknd’s show. Selena Gomez was also heard cooing, “Oh, baby,” in one of her Instagram stories, as Hollywood Life revealed.

The outlet went on to reveal that while The Weeknd would love to have his girlfriend on stage with him during his tour, which will keep him in Europe until later this month, Selena Gomez has no desire to do so and prefers to allow The Weeknd to have the spotlight to himself.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed in Paris, France, earlier this week, where The Weeknd recently performed a show at the AccorHotels Arena, and ironically, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, was just blocks away. As fans have seen, Hadid and a number of other models, including her longtime friend Kendall Jenner, arrived in Paris over the weekend to walk in Paris Fashion Week’s ongoing shows.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in January after a dinner date in Santa Monica. At the time, the couple was seen engaging in some major PDA as they walked on a sidewalk together before leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Weeks later, they arrived in Italy, where they spent several days taking in the sights of Venice and Florence.

Before striking up her romance with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was tied to Justin Bieber on and off for years. While the former couple did date exclusively years ago, their relationship ended in 2012. Since then, they have been spotted together from time to time, which has kept the rumor mill swirling regarding their possible reconciliation.

Selena Gomez appears to be quite happy with The Weeknd, and according to a new report, she is “crazy in love” with the singer.

“[Selena Gomez] is having the absolute time of her life, and says she’s never felt happier or more loved,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this week. “Her relationship with The Weeknd is everything she ever dreamed a perfect relationship would be like — he’s passionate, loving, respectful, kind, generous, giving, and just so nice to her. He’s always paying Selena compliments and telling her how much he adores her, and how lucky he is to be with her. There’s zero drama and she loves how easy and free things are between them. Selena really didn’t know it was possible to feel like this — she’s crazy in love and really thinks he could be the one.”

As for what’s next for the new couple, a Life & Style magazine report claimed last month that the pair may soon move in together — and noted that they have reportedly begun looking for homes in Bel Air, Holmby Hills, and Malibu.

“[Selena Gomez] is ready to move in with Abel. They’ve been talking to a realtor friend who is quietly looking for properties for them and constantly sending them listings,” a source told the magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life. “Selena is hoping to be putting up the money for the house, and she’s going to spare no expense.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]