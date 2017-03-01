Oprah Considers Running For President After Trump Won Despite No Experience

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that after witnessing Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, she is also considering running for president. She said that she never thought about the possibility of running for president until Trump won the presidential election despite having no experience.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein on the The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, Oprah Winfrey said that before Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election she never considered the possibility of running for president because she felt that she was unqualified to be president as she did not have the requisite experience, knowledge, and capability.

But after witnessing the improbable situation where Trump, a former reality TV star, ran for president and defeated Hillary Clinton, a career politician, Oprah says she is rethinking her previous self-assessment and wondering whether she could also achieve an improbable rise to political power like Donald Trump and become the next TV entertainer without previous experience of government or public administration to enter the Oval Office.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh? Oh!'”

“So have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for President and actually be elected?” Rubenstein asked to applause.

“I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the question, even a possibility,” she answered. But after Trump beat Clinton, “now I’m thinking, “Oh! Oh!”

“Right,” Rubenstein continued, “because it’s clear that you don’t need government experience to be the President of the United States?”

“That’s what I thought,” Winfrey replied. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.'”

Trump had no political or military experience. He also had no history of public administration before he announced he was running for president. He ran an unconventional election campaign, yet he won and became President of the United States.

The lesson of Trump’s success for Winfrey is that she could also leverage her fame and global recognition to become the first woman president of the United States. And like Trump, Oprah has practically no political experience, although she was involved in Obama’s presidential campaign, helping to hold fundraisers and making appearances at a few rallies.

She also declared support for Hillary Clinton in her 2016 presidential election campaign, but she did not campaign for her like she did for Obama.

She recalled multiple improbable achievements and unlikely triumphs of her TV career, including beating the legendary Phil Donahue in a ratings war.

According to Oprah, when she was hired to host A.M. Chicago in 1984, many people expected her show to fail due to competition with the Phil Donahue’s show. But Oprah said that the negative predictions did not bother her at the time because she never thought or expected that she could beat Donahue and she was not trying to.

“It didn’t matter to me, because I did not think that he was beatable,” Oprah said. “[But] I beat him. I did. I wasn’t trying to.

And after 25 years of The Oprah Winfrey Show, starring roles in a couple of films, and having acquired a cable TV network, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Oprah proclaims proudly that her founding of a girl’s school in South Africa is her proudest achievement so far.

But a close friend of hers once suggested that she could yet surpass her expectations.

“I remember when I started the school,” Oprah began, “I said to my beloved friend Maya Angelou, ‘Maya, I’m so, I’m just so proud that I was going to be able to create this school. This is going to be my greatest legacy.'”

“You have no idea,” Angelou said. “You have no idea what your legacy will be… because your legacy is every life you’ve touched.”

Oprah’s latest comments contrast with the views she expressed last year when Stephen Colbert asked her whether she would consider running for president.

“Never,” she exclaimed in response.

“It’s the one thing I know for sure, sure, sure, is I will never run for office,” She also said an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live last June.

