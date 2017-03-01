Is Oprah Winfrey Running For President? Her Net Worth Is Close To Donald Trump’s

Is Oprah Winfrey running for president in the 2020 elections? The 63-year-old talk show host, whose net worth is estimated at $3 billion, is having second thoughts about the presidency following Donald Trump’s victory. Oprah talked about the possibility of becoming a president on the The David Rubenstein Show, and she explained that while in the past she didn’t even think about the possibility of running for office, Trump’s election made her rethink the option.

Oprah Winfrey is a household name in the United States. Her biggest success was her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired from 1986 to 2011. To this day, it remains the highest-rated TV talk show in American history, and since Oprah was also the producer of the show, it helped her reach her staggering net worth.

The interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein was taped on December 12, 2016, but it was only aired this week. In it, David asks the question lingering on many of our minds – Is Oprah Winfrey running for president, or has she at least considered it following Donald Trump’s surprising victory?

“It is now clear,” David says, “That you don’t need government experience to be elected to the president of the United States,” which is exactly what prompted Oprah’s new consideration of the matter.

“I actually never thought… I never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought… Oh! I thought, oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, But now I’m thinking… Oh!”

Oprah Winfrey’s response was immediately met with applause from the audience, which might be an indication of the support she could get, should she decide to actually run for the nomination.

The idea of Oprah Winfrey running for president is not a new one, as The Independent reports. After Donald Trump’s victory, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore suggested the Democrats nominate a well-loved celebrity, such as Oprah Winfrey or Tom Hanks, to run in 2020. Following that suggestion, the hashtag #Oprah2020 became popular on Twitter.

Two months ago, in January, Oprah Winfrey was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she was asked whether Michelle Obama might run for president. Oprah gave a big “Never,” but then Colbert asked a loaded question.

“Is there any other charismatic African-American woman that both sides of the political aisle really love?”

Oprah was quick to reply “Never” again, but as her comments regarding Donald Trump’s victory reflect, her opinion might change eventually.

During the 2016 presidential elections, Oprah Winfrey chose to endorse Hillary Clinton. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Oprah was optimistic at the time regarding Hillary’s chances and saw it as a very important step for women’s rights.

“Regardless of your politics, it’s a seminal moment for women. What this says is, there is no ceiling, that ceiling just went boom! It says anything is possible when you can be leader of the free world.”

If Oprah Winfrey does decide to run for the presidency, her incredible net worth will surely help, as was the case for Donald Trump, whose net worth is estimated at $3.7 billion.

Oprah Winfrey’s net worth is not far behind, estimated by Forbes to be around $3 billion, thus making Oprah the second richest self-made woman in America. She is second only to businesswoman Diane Hendricks, whose net worth is estimated at $4.9 billion. The list only includes women who have made their fortunes by themselves (as opposed to inheriting it).

Oprah’s enormous wealth does not come solely from her successful talk show. She is also a film producer and the co-owner of the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), a popular TV channel which she co-owns with Discovery Communications. Oprah also owns several huge estates across the United States.

Whether we eventually get to see Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020 or not, Donald Trump’s victory has certainly made it seem possible, and Oprah is surely taking that into consideration.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]