Jennifer Aniston Pregnant 2017: Oscars Tweet May Have Trolled Us All

Jennifer Aniston pregnant 2017 rumors are here, and they are fueled by a very mysterious tweet that was sent out during Sunday night’s Oscars — and then swiftly deleted.

Here’s what went down.

After Jennifer Aniston had appeared on stage to present the In Memoriam segment, Kathy Hilton (mom to Paris and Nicky) sent out a tweet about the actress being pregnant.

“Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent,” Hilton tweeted along with a bunch of emojis. Her tweet caused the internet to go nuts with thousands of people searching for any sort of truth, wondering if Aniston was really pregnant.

It turns out, however, that Kathy Hilton may have trolled us all.

The Jennifer Aniston pregnant 2017 rumor is still circulating, but Kathy Hilton’s tweet is long gone. According to Hollywood Life, Aniston’s publicist said that his client isn’t even friends with the socialite!

“Jennifer is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton,” said Stephen Huvane. So what gives? Some social media users are wondering if Hilton confused Aniston for someone else — perhaps the very pregnant Natalie Portman. However, Hilton was asked this question on social media, and she said that she hadn’t mistaken one actress for the other.

Unfortunately, she didn’t clarify what she meant about Jennifer Aniston being pregnant, either.

Perhaps Kathy Hilton was perpetuating a Jennifer Aniston pregnant 2017 rumor, or maybe she was just instigating. Is it possible that Kathy was just making fun of those constant pregnancy rumors by pointing out the obvious? Aniston was in a gorgeous black dress that showed every curve and didn’t even hint at a potential baby bump — so maybe Kathy Hilton was just joking.

Of course, as Refinery 29 points out, this isn’t the first time that Jennifer Aniston pregnancy rumors have hit the internet. However, having another celebrity highlight that possibility makes people wonder if it could be true this time.

The 48-year-old actress has spoken out about the constant rumors in the past. In a 2014 interview with People Magazine, Aniston spoke out about those constant questions. She said that she was tired of having “when are you having kids” be a topic of conversation.

“It’s not something that’s in our everyday life, quite honestly. It’s more questions that arise in a red carpet line or in an interview. I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children]. Who knows what the reason is, why people aren’t having kids. There’s a lot of reasons that could be, and maybe it’s something that no one wants to discuss. It’s everyone’s personal prerogative, that’s all,” she said at the time.

For whatever reasons, Jennifer Aniston didn’t have kids. Maybe that wasn’t something she wanted, or perhaps she wanted to focus on her career. It’s also possible that Aniston was unable to get pregnant and these rumors only make those cuts deeper.

“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism, or my being a woman, or my worth or my value as a woman. I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people,” Aniston added.

So, Jennifer Aniston is not pregnant (again) and the tweet meant nothing. All it did was confuse us and make us wonder.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]