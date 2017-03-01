‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Out Of Jail, Escapes Justice For Morgan Drugs?

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise Ava Jerome (Maura West) has a better end to her week than expected. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) shows up at the PCPD today with photographic evidence that Julian Jerome (William deVry) has another sister who is very much alive and plotting to take over General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers say Alexis tells Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) that Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) is alive and kidnapped Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco). This is another instance where Jordan has to be told how a crime happened and someone else solves it for her. General Hospital viewers know she’s a bad cop.

Curtis And Alexis Clear Ava

General Hospital spoilers predict Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is also on hand to help clear Ava’s name in the bombing. Curtis spoke with Ava at her gallery, and General Hospital spoilers say he believed her alibi at the time. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is also sure now that Ava is in the clear, so Jordan must release Ava this week on General Hospital.

But first, General Hospital spoilers predict Jordan will grill Ava about the bombing that killed Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) and her relationship with her older sister Liv. Ava is in the dark. She never knew Liv and thought she was long dead so Ava won’t be a lot of help in that matter. General Hospital spoilers promise Liv has further plans for Ava.

What About Buzz?

If Jordan is smart, and she’s usually not, she should go back to homeless Buzz (Don Swayze) and ask him why he identified Ava’s voice on the recording. General Hospital spoilers promise Buzz was paid off to give evidence against Ava. Will Jordan get him to recant and tell the truth?

Buzz lied and said the letter Curtis left for him brought him back to Port Charles, and General Hospital spoilers predict Curtis might be offended that Buzz lied to the cops. If Buzz is brought back in for questioning, he can tell them about Rudge (David Lee) and Liv’s plans for revenge.

Ava Still Owes A Debt

General Hospital viewers want Ava to be punished for messing with Morgan’s medications and stealing his Lithium. Ava set Morgan on the path that led him to get into the car that blew up. Ava and Liv are equally responsible for Morgan’s death. Without them both, he’d be alive, according to General Hospital history.

Now, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) knows Ava swapped the medication. General Hospital troublemaker Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) suspects Ava did something to Morgan but isn’t certain what it was. General Hospital spoilers hint Lucy has not forgotten about Ava and could show up with the medicine bottle and expose Ava’s treachery. General Hospital viewers would love that.

Will Ava Go Unpunished?

It seems unlikely, based on new General Hospital spoilers, that Ava will go unscathed for what she did to Morgan. General Hospital spoilers for March 9 say Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) forgives her mother, but Kiki is not the only angry person Ava must face over what she did to Morgan. General Hospital viewers want Ava to pay.

General Hospital spoilers for the following week, on March 14, predict Ava angers Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Carly goes after revenge. Carly has more than one person she’s angry at given the Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) “cheating” reveal on the most recent General Hospital.

Lucy has the evidence to take down Ava on @GeneralHospital, but what should she do with it? —> https://t.co/pmiQAwhiB9 #GH pic.twitter.com/fV4ernJqKv — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 23, 2016

Where Is Lucy And The Bottle?

Lucy has the bottle but never figured out the drugs were fakes planted by Ava. Still, General Hospital spoilers hint Lucy might run to Carly once she hears Ava has been released by the PCPD to tell her she caught Ava tossing out the prescription bottle. General Hospital fans know how Lucy loves to stick her nose into matters.

Scotty replaced the fake pills with real Lithium so nothing can be proved, but Ava’s guilt could encourage her to come clean, say new General Hospital spoilers. If Ava does admit to the med swap, Carly and Sonny will both be gunning for her over Morgan’s untimely death in upcoming General Hospital episodes.

The Corinthos crowd may be the least of Ava’s problems on General Hospital because her sister Liv plans to use her as bait in a General Hospital trap to take down all her enemies at once, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

STRIKE THREE… YOU ARE OUT! Today's #GH will leave you breathless. How will Jason save his baby AND Sam's life? Find out, today on ABC! pic.twitter.com/HXVPeBsjiw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 1, 2017

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]