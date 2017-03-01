Leah Messer Relationship: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Optimistic About Romance

Leah Messer has been focusing on her children over the past year, as this Teen Mom 2 star could finally put her anxiety problems on the shelf. For several years, Leah was trying to find herself again after having three children with two different men and recovering from two divorces. It’s no secret that Messer really wanted to find love, but she also needed to focus on herself. While Messer has been linked to various relationships since her second divorce, Leah never made anything official.

According to a new tweet, Leah Messer is now getting support from her Teen Mom 2 fans, who all want her to find love. On this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jeremy Calvert broke the news to Leah Messer that he had gotten engaged and was planning to marry his new girlfriend. And when Messer got the news, fans reached out to her, hoping that she herself would find love sooner rather than later.

“I hope Leah Messer finds love soon she deserves it. #AwesomeMom I admire her in so many ways,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Leah replied, “It will happen in Gods timing!”

Help fight #pediatriccancer and help support this amazing company that has donated over $1.5 mill&80k hats to kids with cancer! pic.twitter.com/W57Hb5x09J — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 18, 2017

It sounds like Messer is open to finding love again even though she has two failed relationships behind her. Many of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars are being slammed for having new children with new guys all the time. Jenelle Evans recently gave birth to her daughter, her third child with a third man. Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she’s pregnant with a third man, expecting her third child. And maybe Leah doesn’t want to fall under that label, as her fourth child would be with a third man. She has twins with her first husband, Corey Simms.

Over the past couple of months, Messer has been working on herself. She’s been going to rehab, she’s been focusing on her health, and she recently purchased a home for herself and her daughters. Leah is definitely trying to make her life much better after dealing with depression and anxiety. And on social media, she’s been focusing on sharing helpful advice that has been useful to her. And it sounds like her fans adore her for it.

“One of the most valuable tools, is knowing when you’re out of balance with yourself. The best indicator of being off center is not feeling emotionally good. This can pop up as unease, anxiety, jealousy, fear, anger and in many other ways. In these moments, don’t be hard on yourself, appreciate your ability to know where you’re at. Once you accept the feeling you’re experiencing it will no longer have power over you,” Leah Messer wrote on Instagram.

“In this moment you have a choice. Either to continue fueling the negativity or to choose to move in the direction of what feels good. If you want to be in the receptive zone to attract all that you are wanting, it is key to know what you can do to feel good. This could be taking a walk, calling a friend who always makes you smile, taking a nap, etc. Whatever you need to do to RESET, do it. Alignment is where the magic happens!” she continued, sharing her tips to get herself back on track when she does find herself dwelling on the past.

What do you think of Leah Messer’s patience in regards to finding love? Do you think she will be able to find love again and move on like her ex-husbands have done? And do you think a wedding and possibly a fourth child could be in her future?

