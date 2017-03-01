‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast: Normani Kordei Appears To Be Early Favorite

The DWTS Season 24 cast has been announced, and it looks like Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei is already emerging as the celebrity to beat.

Normani Kordei has been partnered with Dancing with the Stars Season 23 champ Val Chmerkovskiy, so she’s going to feel the pressure to help him win back-to-back Mirrorball Trophies. Billboard pointed out that the 20-year-old pop star is “the most notable contestant for the music community” competing on DWTS Season 24, and she’s one of the most popular young singers to ever compete on the show. As AL.com reports, Kordei’s girl group, Fifth Harmony, had an extremely successful 2016 with wins at the People’s Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

Normani Kordei is bringing a massive built-in fanbase of “Harmonizers” with her to Dancing with the Stars, and her fans are already being very vocal about their support on Twitter. If you take a look at the tweets under the #DWTS hashtag, it’s clear that Normani is getting a lot more mentions than the other DWTS Season 24 cast members. Harmonizers are rallying behind a team name hashtag for Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy: #Valmani.

“We’re only in March and Normani is on top! Can’t wait for the remaining 9months! Can u imagine what she has in store for us! #DWTS #Valmani,” tweeted @iLovePlantain.

“@NormaniKordei Imma Vote my ass off for you and Val. Let’s do this #DWTS,” wrote @Qasim563.

Some fans are even declaring Normani and Val the DWTS Season 24 winners already.

“I can’t wait to see Normani’s smile after she wins the mirror ball trophy on #DWTS,” @MandyJay_13 wrote.

“YOU ALREADY WON MANI, MY QUEEN #DWTS,” @swift5Hgomez tweeted.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, many Dancing with the Stars fans are complaining about the celebrity who has been partnered up with Val Chmerkovskiy’s older brother Maks. Maks Chmerkovskiy will be dancing with Glee star Heather Morris, a performer with professional dance experience. Heather has been dancing since a very young age, and it’s clear that she’s mastered the craft; she was a backup dancer for Beyoncé before her Glee days.

Normani Kordei has a similar advantage over the rest of the DWTS Season 24 cast. During an interview with Complex, she revealed that she’s been dancing since she was three years old.

“I started dancing when I was three years old and the main reason was because I wanted a pink tutu. In those early years dance became a part of my identity and helped shape who I am today,” Normani revealed.

“Dancing is more than just moving body parts, it is a pathway of expressing your deepest inner thoughts. When I dance I escape the present and become one with my soul.”

Normani Kordei often shows off her moves while performing with Fifth Harmony, and her skills are on full display in the dance video below.

Normani Kordei won’t just have her Harmonizers rooting for her when she competes on DWTS. According to Headline Planet, the Fifth Harmony star decided to sign on for the show because her grandmother is a huge DWTS fan.

“I remember, she would have her little logbook – I have to tell this story to everybody. She would keep track of everybody’s scores and who got passed onto the next week or who got eliminated,” Kordei revealed. “It’s just been a dream of hers to see me on the show, so it means a lot to me but it also means the world to her.”

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy are in it to win it, but taking home the Mirrorball Trophy won’t be easy. Their toughest competition besides Heather Morris will likely be Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who has been partnered with Sasha Farber. Val won last season of Dancing with the Stars with Biles’ “Final Five” teammate, Laurie Hernandez, so it’s obvious that DWTS fans like watching gymnasts dance.

The other Dancing with the Stars Season 24 couples are as follows: former ice skater Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev; Real Housewives star Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko; NFL running back Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater; MLB catcher David Ross and Lindsay Arnold; bull rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess; former SNL star Chris Kattan and Witney Carson; former The A-Team actor Mr. T and Kym Johnson; The Bachelor star Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd; and TV personality Charo and Keo Motsepe.

DWTS Season 24 will premiere March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]