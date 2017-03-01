Did Mama June Find Love With Another Woman After Drastic Weight Loss?

June “Mama June” Shannon is finally ready to enter the dating world after losing a drastic amount of weight — but did she find love with another woman? In an interview with Radar Online, Shannon dished on her romantic life and whether or not she’s seeing a woman.

Shannon is currently starring in her own reality weight loss show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. Despite confessing in 2015 that she’s bisexual, Shannon hasn’t found love since breaking up with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

“I haven’t explored being bisexual,” she explained.

For Shannon, gender isn’t an issue. The reality star is simply “looking for someone that’s going to love me for me and not for what I can give them.”

“Someone that’s going to love me and the kids and be there regardless through the thick and the thin,” she continued. “Someone that I can be friends with and spend my time with.”

According to OK Magazine, Shannon and Thompson ended their longstanding relationship last year. Thompson has since moved on and exchanged vows with Jennifer Lamb in January. Shannon, meanwhile, used her ex-husband’s marriage as motivation to lose weight through hard work and a series of surgeries.

Although Shannon transformed her body and is living a much healthier life, she still hasn’t landed a romantic interest, male or female. “The dating world is hard!” she admitted. “I’m doing online dating. I’m working on myself & being with the kids that’s where I’m at right now.”

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton reports that Mama June and the rest of her family have been busy since the cancellation of their show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Aside from Shannon’s appearance on Marriage Boot Camp with Thompson, her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” sat down with the press to promote their mom’s new show.

What else have they done?

The girls have been doing press today in New York you can catch them tonight on @InsideEdition @etnow @socrazygirl30 @mychelle_lauryn pic.twitter.com/4D8oxzOddN — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 22, 2017

In the summer of 2014, Alana did the ice bucket challenge to promote awareness for ALS. A few months later, Shannon revealed that she landed a part in the Dumb and Dumber sequel playing Jeff Daniels’ wife.

A year later, both Shannon and Lauryn announced that they were bisexual. According to Huffington Post, Lauryn admitted that she’s attracted to both men and women and explained that she is done hiding it from the world.

Shannon was present during the announcement and Lauryn declared that “she is gay too! June is gay, too!”

Shannon quickly explained that she was, indeed, bisexual and that she has had sexual encounters with other women. She hasn’t, however, been in a formal relationship with a girl, saying, “I played in the minors but never went pro.”

Lauryn and Shannon aren’t the only members of the family who aren’t straight. Alana’s uncle, Lee “Uncle Poodle” Thompson is gay and is an active advocate in the LGBT community.

While Shannon is clearly not afraid to dish on her romantic life, it doesn’t sound like she’s currently dating a woman. Of course, the reality star is still coming off a drastic weight reduction and has plenty of time to explore the dating world. Whether or not this means Honey Boo Boo’s mom will start dating women or men is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, fans can watch Shannon’s epic weight loss transformation on her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The series documents Shannon’s journey on her way to shedding hundreds of pounds, trimming all the way down to a size 4. It isn’t known if the show will feature any romantic interests.

New episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot air Friday nights on WE tv.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]