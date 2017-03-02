The BMW Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In Is Up For Sale

The BMW that Tupac was traveling in when he was fatally shot is up for sale. Anyone who has $1.5 million laying around can be the new owner of this beautiful but violence-tainted vehicle. If you are a fan of Tupac or if you like macabre artifacts, this car would fit into either of those collections.

Moments in Time, a celebrity memorabilia dealer located in California, has the black 1996 BMW 750iL listed for sale. They have several pictures of the vehicle and the VIN information to prove it was bought by Death Row Records in June of 1996.

Tupac Shakur had a successful music career, but he allegedly had a few enemies who didn’t care for him or Suge Knight. On September 7, 1996, Tupac was riding with Suge Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, through the streets of Las Vegas. The two had just attended a Mike Tyson fight and were enjoying the remainder of their day. It was when they stopped at the intersection for a red light that their lives were changed forever. A Cadillac pulled up beside the passenger’s side of Suge’s BMW and the occupants in that vehicle suddenly open fired.

It rained bullets for a brief time. Tupac Shakur was the one they struck, and he was hit in the chest, pelvis, thigh, and lungs. Paramedics rushed Tupac to the emergency room, but the doctors were unable to save his life. He passed away six days later at the age of 25.

The listing doesn’t offer details on the car’s history after it had been seized by the police for investigation. When law enforcement finished their investigation and closed the case, the car was sold at a Las Vegas Police auction. The vehicle had changed hands several times after that, and the odometer shows it has over 92,000 miles.

The vehicle looks immaculate, and it has been fully restored to almost showroom condition. The only evidence to show that this car was hit by gunfire are the bullet dents left on an interior door panel.

The timing of Tupac’s death car being sold right now can be very profitable for the seller. In April, Tupac Shakur will be immortalized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and on June 16, which would have been Tupac’s birthday, All Eyez on Me will be shown in theaters. The movie is a biographical film about Tupac, his life as a rapper and actor. Tupac would have been 46-years-old. on that day.

This isn’t the first of Tupac’s personal possessions to be sold after his death. He had purchased a Hummer one month before he was killed. The 1996 Hummer H1 hardtop pickup had 10,101 miles and it was fully decked out with a 6.5-liter, V-8 engine. The interior was trimmed in leather and wood and the windows were heavily tinted. On the outside, there was an external PA system, off-road lights, a 360-degree spotlight, diamond-plate bumpers, oversized tires, and a ton of other extras.

Tupac’s mother took possession of the Hummer, but later it was given away in a sweepstakes auction given by BET. Robert Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, was elated with the chance to have with Tupac’s personal vehicle as part of their sweepstakes.

“It’s an incredible piece of hip-hop history that evokes the invincible spirit of one of rap’s true lyrical giants. We are thrilled at the price achieved and with the continued success of our specialty themed auctions.”

A Moments in Time memorabilia dealer has a pendant that Tupac was allegedly wearing at the time he was gunned down in New York City in 1994. The outside of the octagon shape is studded with diamonds, and in the middle of the pendant is a crown with diamonds. There is a dent along the bottom of the pendant where the bullet hit. The asking price on this piece of jewelry is $125,000.

TMZ reported that Gary Zimet, who is the owner of Moments in Time, said the pendant “was worn on a chain around Pac’s neck when he was shot. Tupac’s family member gave it to them to sell and will receive a majority of the profits.”

Many argue that the selling of Tupac’s personal possessions is wrong and in bad taste, especially when it comes to these two items. There will always be sellers who look only at the monetary value, while others may just want to share these articles with someone who will appreciate them.

Even though it has been around 20 years since Tupac died, his murder remains an unsolved mystery. People saw what happened, but still, nothing has been done and the murderers remain free.

What do you think? Should people respect the rap artist enough and donate the items to a museum, or is it okay to look only at the money value as a way to get rich?

