Savannah Chrisley, Chandler Parsons Split Because Of Bella Thorn? [Rumor]

Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons appeared to have been kindling a romance when they were spotted out together recently. However, it seems all is over between the two with the appearance of Bella Thorne in the picture.

Thorne graced the FedExForum with her presence on Tuesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies clashed with the Phoenix Suns. The former Disney actress, who was wearing a purple wig, donned Chandler’s jersey over fishnets and painted his jersey number ’25’ on her face. While she cheered on from the sidelines, Bella Thorne took some time to Snapchat images and videos of Chandler Parson, referring to him as “babe” and “boo,” Hollywood Life reported.

Thorne’s display of affection for Parsons comes after they two partied together in Mexico last week during the NBA All-Star break. Her appearance at the Grizzlies’ game against the Suns has led to speculations that she could be in a relationship with the basketball forward. This has also led to questions about the state of the seemingly budding romance between Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons.

Neither Chrisley nor Chandler has stated that they were taking things seriously, Savannah did hint that they could date while defending the Memphis player against her father who described him as a “douchebag.”

“We’re friends, like we met, I’ve gone to a game. We hang out. He’s a fun person to hang out with,” Savannah told ET during an interview last week. “He’s sweet, we have fun. So we’ll see where it goes.”

While Thorne flirted with Parsons on the sidelines of the basketball court, Chrisley was slamming the actress on Instagram Live, E! Online reported. In what appears to be a jab at Thorne’s appearance, Savannah questioned the why anyone would wear fishnets today besides as a Halloween costume. She went on to post a quote that says “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment – they don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. They wonder why their relationships fail.”

The latest development seems to validate Savannah’s father Todd Chrisley’s concerns about his daughter dating an NBA player. The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed during an interview with Savannah on Access Hollywood last week that he found out she was dating Parsons after someone spotted them and tweeted him a picture of them together.

While admitting that he has “great personality,” Todd stated that he would not approve of a relationship between Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons because his daughter would be labeled a “ho.”

“He’s an NBA player, with that being said, they’re ho-hounds. My daughter’s going to be on that list,” he asked.

“They have two phones…side chick, main chick. Let’s call it was she is now,” the Chrisley patriarch added. For what it’s worth, Todd Chrisley later admitted to ET that he has never liked anyone that his children have dated.

Savannah Chrisley’s dating life has been the subject of several rumors since she split from her boyfriend, country singer Blaire Hanks, in January after getting in an accident.

Amid rumors that Savannah Chrisley and Chandler Parsons are a couple, the beauty queen has said that she is going to be careful about who she dates as out of concern about people using her.

“I just want to find someone who understands my life, who understands the things that I deal with, the things that I go through. And it doesn’t matter if they have a name of they don’t. You know, if they understand me, it’s great. But, [they’re] not gonna use me,” she told ET.

