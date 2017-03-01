‘Paranormal Lockdown’ Investigates The Old Chatham County Jail

World renown paranormal investigators Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman will be wrapping up their second season of Paranormal Lockdown at the Old Chatham County jail, which is located on Montgomery Street in Savannah, Georgia. During their 72-hour lockdown, they will be investigating reports of disembodied voices, strange noises, shadow figures, footsteps, and more. Perhaps the pair will discover that they’re not the only ones locked inside the Old Chatham County Jail.

For 90 years, the jail was originally located on Habersham Street next to the Police Department, and the jail was moved next to the Chatham County Judicial Complex on Montgomery Street in 1978. The jail had an inmate capacity of 381 inmates, but within 10 years, the facility had exceeded capacity. In 1988, the Chatham County Detention Center opened off of Chatham Parkway, and just one year later, the facility had to be expanded. In 1993, the detention center was tied into the Chatham County Sheriff’s complex in order to make a five-unit facility.

Previous teams conducting paranormal investigations at the old jail reported voices, shadow figures, ghostly images, doors slamming, footsteps, and more. Paranormal investigator Ryan Dunn posted to his Facebook page that he will join Nick and Katrina during their investigation, and he will reveal some intriguing evidence captured by his research team, the Savannah Ghost Research Society. Nick and Katrina should be able to use their state-of-the-art equipment in order to successfully contact any lingering spirits or energy as they spend 72 hours in the facility. Spending so much time in each location has worked well for the Paranormal Lockdown team, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the unique atmosphere of each site, which helped them to figure out where the paranormal hot spots are so they’re not wasting precious time covering areas where there is no activity.

Over the course of the second season, the Paranormal Lockdown team has uncovered a lot of spine-tingling evidence from the haunted locations they have visited. For many fans, the Monroe House provided the most frightening evidence to date, with plenty of activity ranging from kitchen cabinet doors opening on their own to the house shaking so much that the Paranormal Lockdown team was forced to temporarily leave for their own safety. Other-worldly voices encouraged them to look in the basement, where homeowner Eddie Norris and the Paranormal Lockdown team made a chilling discovery. TV Ruckus noted that the men uncovered what they believed to be skeletal remains, and the police were called.

Some of the devices and trigger objects used over Season 2 of Paranormal Lockdown have never been seen before in any investigation. The Paranormal Lockdown team likes to utilize as many new and innovate machines as possible in order to tap or uncover something that other devices can’t capture. Nick and Katrina used both the GeoPort and The Portal Wonder Box to communicate with spirits in real time. These machines give the Paranormal Lockdown team responses to their questions that are so clear that they can easily determine if they’re speaking with men, women, or children.

Trigger devices are popular with most paranormal investigators, but on the previous Paranormal Lockdown episode involving Scutt Mansion, Nick and Katrina took it to a whole new level. For the investigation, they used haunted objects that included a Dybbuk Box to trigger activity. A Dybbuk Box is nothing to play around with, and they were warned not to touch or open the box. TLC’s Paranormal Lockdown page explains that these types of relics are said to contain the evil soul of a dead person that must be watched and guarded against possessing the living. The box used during their Paranormal Lockdown investigation was fairly small, and there was a small chain wrapped around the box in order to deter anyone tempted to take a quick look inside.

Throughout the season, Nick and Katrina have held live Facebook and Twitter sessions for fans, and the Team Nick Groff Facebook page shared that the last one of the season will be held by Nick at 10 p.m. ET after the Paranormal Lockdown Season 2 finale of the Old Chatham County Jail. Fans will have a chance to ask questions and hear from Nick on his Facebook page about his thoughts on the investigation at the jail. For fans who would like to know more about the Paranormal Lockdown team’s investigation of Scutt Mansion, Katrina’s Facebook Live post from last week can still be viewed on her Facebook page.

