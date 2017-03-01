‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Promises Hot Sex With Sam Heughan In Season 3

Outlander fans can’t get enough of Jamie and Claire’s steamy romance. With the time-travelling lovers spending twenty years apart in Season 3, will their smoking hot reunion be as romantic as everyone expects? Per Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, the answer is yes.

“Do you think that older people can’t have sex? Is that your questions?” Balfe told Vulture during the 12th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

Season 3 of Outlander picks up with Jamie (Sam Heughan) fighting in the Battle of Culloden while Claire (Balfe) raises her daughter centuries away. The season is adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s third novel, titled Voyager, which features the couple finally reuniting after two decades have elapsed.

Despite the passage of time, Balfe assured fans that the sex would remain great. “I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless,” Balfe explained.

The actress was subtly aged to play a 40-year-old Claire at the end of Season 2. While we haven’t seen how Heughan will look twenty years older, Balfe admitted that portraying a character that has lived through a twenty-year span was challenging yet exciting.

“It was an interesting challenge to play older,” she stated. “That was the fun part about this season: to sort of take that and try to see what 20 years of life does to a person. In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

According to Carter Matt, Balfe gave an acceptance speech during the awards ceremony where she spoke about her acting career. Along with her time on Outlander, Balfe opened up about her part on J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 and how it helped expand her career in Hollywood. She even commented on how it felt good to be at the event with a job and not as a struggling actress.

At the same time, Goss revealed that Balfe was also asked about how fame has changed her life. In reply, the Outlander star admitted that she’s gone through some changes over the past two years but is still the same person as she was before.

In addition to the acceptance speech, ET Online interviewed Balfe and asked about Outlander’s extra-long hiatus this year. Outlander typically airs its new seasons in the spring but isn’t expected to launch Season 3 until September. Thankfully, it sounds like the wait is well worth it.

“I think this season is going to be really interesting and it’s going to be so new again,” Balfe shared after apologizing for the extended Droughtlander. “I mean, I think we do that every season; we sort of flip it on its head. Last season, we went to Paris and it was something totally different. This season, we start off with a little bit of a separate storyline, which is really fun for us. We’re hoping the fans will be as happy.”

Carter Matt reports that Balfe added that she’s heading to Cape Town, South Africa, after this week to start filming the rest of Season 3. She also explained that the rest of the cast and crew will be on location for a few months while they wrap things up. This means that Balfe and Heughan will be working non-stop to get the new season out by September.

Unfortunately, Balfe stopped short of revealing any spoilers for the upcoming season. She did, however, assure fans that the scripts are great, which should make Droughtlander a little easier to bear, at least for now.

The new season of Outlander is expected to arrive on Starz in the fall of 2017.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]