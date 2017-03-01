Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Flirt On ‘The Voice’ Amid Engagement Rumors

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t stop flirting with one another during Monday night’s premiere of The Voice.

As they rejoined Alicia Keys and Adam Levine for the first auditions of the series, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship took center stage as they frequently joked with one another and their co-stars throughout the two-hour episode.

According to a report by Life & Style magazine on February 28, the mother-of-three sat on Blake Shelton’s lap on multiple occasions and even shared a couple of hugs with her boyfriend during the broadcast. Blake Shelton also jokingly asked Stefani if he was “in trouble” after a contestant picked him.

“I pick Blake, too!” she responded.

Adam Levine got in on the action as well, claiming it was weird to be starring alongside a couple on The Voice and noting that he felt like their “third wheel.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on the set of The Voice Season 7 and fell in love during Season 9. As fans will recall, Blake Shelton parted ways with wife Miranda Lambert in July of 2015 after four years of marriage and weeks later, his current girlfriend split from former husband Gavin Rossdale after 13 years.

Blake Shelton has been starring on The Voice since the show began, much like Adam Levine, but the rest of the show’s stars have changed from year to year. That said, Stefani has starred on the series for three seasons now and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Although Miley Cyrus will be returning to the show later this year for Season 13, Stefani has made a habit of returning to the show from time to time, and now that she’s dating Blake Shelton, she has a major tie to the series.

As the 12th season of The Voice continues to air on NBC, fans can expect to see plenty more flirty moments between Blake Shelton and his leading lady and, if producers are lucky, they may see a lot more.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” a source told Radar Online in January. “They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots.”

“The producers really want to see Gwen and [Blake Shelton] in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” said the source. “And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

The Radar Online source went on to reveal that the producers would love to see Blake Shelton pop the question to Gwen Stefani on the show.

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” said the source. “They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not be ready to take the next step in their relationship quite yet, but when it comes to their future, anything is possible and by all accounts, they seem to be headed in that direction. In addition to spending tons of time with one another in their hometowns, Shelton and Stefani are often seen with her three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

To see more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, don’t miss the currently airing 12th season of The Voice, which airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]