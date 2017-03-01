Mariah Carey Reportedly In Danger Of Losing Recording Contract After Latest Flop

Mariah Carey is allegedly in danger of losing her recording contract with Epic Records after her latest single “I Don’t” flopped and failed to make a dent in the charts.

Epic Records allegedly hasn’t been happy with Mariah and her team in recent months and is supposedly considering taking Carey off their roster after her career suffered a major road bump with two flop singles and her disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Showbiz 411 is claiming that “Epic Records is very unhappy with Mariah” when it comes to how her music career – which has spanned decades after she first burst onto the scene in 1990 with her debut single “Vision of Love” – is progressing, and claimed that the record label is not on great terms with Carey or her team right now.

The site claimed that Epic called “I Don’t,” Carey’s latest single, “a total failure” and claimed that executives at the label were completely surprised by Mariah’s decision to release the song, which is thought to be a diss aimed at her ex-fiance James Packer.

“It was a total surprise to Epic. They were sent the track all completed, with no forewarning from Carey’s camp that it was coming,” Showbiz 411 alleged of the song, reporting that Epic allegedly “hadn’t heard it” prior to release and “were just told to put it out.”

“So they did. And it flopped,” the site continued of the underwhelming chart performance of the flop “I Don’t,” as the song, which was released on February 3, has so far only peaked at No. 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite Carey promoting the song with a live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which marked her first televised return to the stage since Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Mariah’s “I Don’t” was the second underperforming hit in a row for Carey, as she also dropped “Infinity” in 2015 which was also branded a flop by fans after only peaking at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The site went on to claim that Epic Records, which is headed by former The X Factor USA judge L.A. Reid, is so disappointed with Mariah Carey’s recent lack of success that they’re supposedly considering ending her recording contract and dropping her.

“They were not sellers, and didn’t get played on radio,” the site said of Mariah’s two failed singles under L.A. Reid’s leadership at Epic, claiming that the singer is not even working on a new album right now. “There is no work being done toward an album, and no conversations are taking place between Epic and Carey’s team.”

The site went on to suggest that Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov could be part of the reason Carey’s legendary career is suffering and supposedly could result in her being dropped by her label, as Stella’s management style raised eyebrows with fans during her stint on Mariah’s recent E! docuseries Mariah’s Word.

Showbiz411 alleged that Stella is “fiercely protective” of Carey and even had some of the singer’s former employees accusing her of having “cut the singer off from everyone,” which reportedly includes L.A. Reid.

“He can’t reach her,” a source claimed of Reid allegedly not being able to contact Mariah to discuss her career. “That’s really bad.”

Carey reconciled with L.A. after a rocky patch in March 2015 according to Billboard, who confirmed that Mariah had signed “a multi-album deal” that included her Greatest Hits release #1 To Infinity which she dropped in 2015.

Mariah nor Epic have responded to the rumors claiming Carey could be in danger of being dropped from her recording contract, though fans were quick to chime in on the rumors on social media amid reports the label branded Carey’s latest release a flop.

“If Epic Records drops Mariah… Where would she go?” Twitter user @ArethaIsLove tweeted amid the speculation Carey could be dropped from her recording contract, while @Ashley327mc added of Carey potentially losing her recording contract amid the flop claims, “Mariah getting dropped by Epic makes absolute sense on their part. She’s not doing anything for them.”

Mariah fan @RecklessMessxo also speculated Stella could be causing drama for Carey amid the swirling recording contract rumors, tweeting out, “Mariah can easily bounce back from this but she needs to meet with Epic. Stella is only doing damage to her career.”

What do you think of rumors claiming Mariah Carey is allegedly in danger of being dropped from her recording contract with Epic records after her recent flop singles?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]