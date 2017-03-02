‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Gets First TV Role After Impressive Oscars Moment

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho continues to take everyone by storm as she landed her very first TV role, literally hours after her impressive Oscars performance.

Cravalho wowed the audience with her breakthrough performance in the recently concluded 89th Academy Awards. The 16-year-old actress and singer performed “How Far I’ll Go,” the hit theme song from the Oscar-nominated film Moana. Everyone was awestruck, not only by the gorgeous stage setup and choreography but also by Auli’i’s amazing voice. Auli’i looks like royalty in her long red dress while her backup dancers nailed the ocean wave effect with their huge blue flags.

The performance quickly went viral that the singer was immediately tapped for a lead role in NBC’s upcoming drama pilot, Drama High. The said series was penned by Jason Katims, the brain behind shows like Parenthood and About a Boy. The show will also be co-produced by Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller.

Drama High“revolves around an extraordinary working-class high school drama department and the incredible students who come alive under a passionate teacher and family man whose dedication to the program galvanizes the entire town,” Deadline reports.

Cravalho’s angelic face and voice seem to fit perfectly for the lead role as she takes on the character of Lilette. As described in a recent report, Lilette is a girl who “works part-time after school at the local town diner. She is so much more than Vanessa, her single mother, thinks she is. Lilette has big dreams, and joining the drama department is one of them.”

The aftermath of Auli’i’s epic Oscars performance did not come as a surprise to her fans. In fact, many of them have expected big projects coming her way that will showcase her powerhouse voice. Fans of the Hawaiin native teen were quick to congratulate her for the newest milestone in her growing career. One fan praised the young artist, saying, “You absolutely killed it on the world’s biggest stage!!! The whole world now knows your name. A Star is Born!” Another fan commented, “You had the world in aww last night watching how amazing you truly are. Can’t wait to see you in your upcoming projects.. Tv, more movies whatever it may be, I’ll be waiting!! You really are Hawaii’s modern day princess.”

Auli’i’s performance was almost perfect except for one small snafu on stage. Apparently, Cravalho was accidentally hit on the head by one of the massive blue flags attached to a flagpole. As the dancers move around behind her, one of the flags brushed to her head. It was later on confirmed by Auli’i that it wasn’t just the flag that hit her head but the actual solid flagpole. In fact, the young artist still got the bump on her head.

“It was like a [thumping sound], you’re at the Oscars! It was very real.”

Despite the unexpected accident, Cravalho kept going with her performance graciously and professionally. Many admired Auli’i’s composure and how she handled the awkward moment. Interestingly, Auli’i also revealed that this was not the first time she got hit on the head. In fact, she admitted having the same accident during her Oscar rehearsal.

“We had practiced it over and over and over again, and then the day before we had our first dress rehearsal,” Cravalho stated. “It was like a really big thing. And that was the first time I got a slight bump on the head.”

Apparently, the rehearsal bump was so hard that Auli’i was immediately checked by medical personnel on site. “And so we all congregated together afterwards and it was, ‘OK, someone hit me on the head.’ [They laughed], like, ‘Super sorry, but it will never happen again.’ But as we know, it did,” the actress recalled. Check out the full interview below.

Although Moana and Lin-Manuel Miranda were not able to win an Oscars, fans are still positive that they deserve to be recognized for bringing such masterpiece to life. As for Auli’i, fans are expecting to see more of the young actress as she takes on her journey as a rising star. Check out Auli’i Cravalho’s shining moment in the Oscars in the video below.

