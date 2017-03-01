WWE News: Finn Balor To Return On ‘WWE Raw’ After Fast Lane?

Injuries can not only derail the creative process in the WWE, but they can also stop the progress of the injured WWE superstar as well. Progress in the wrestling world can only be maintained by constant exposure and the adoration of the audience. Being gone for a significant period of time is the first step for a WWE fan to forget their favorite superstar. As cynical as that sounds, it’s all too evident. Wrestlers without a lack of support from the front office, or even the crowd, can get lost in the shuffle. That’s why an injury for a WWE superstar is more severe than it seems.

Former NXT champion Finn Balor had the WWE at his fingertips. On his debut during WWE Raw’s first show in the brand split, he won a no. 1 contender’s match to fight for the WWE Universal championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. As history tells us, Balor defeated Rollins, but he simultaneously injured his shoulder in the process. The Demon King actually had to pop his shoulder back into place so he could finish the match.

Since August, Balor has had to fiercely rehab his shoulder in hopes of a huge return on the WWE main roster by WrestleMania. With nearly a month left until the Grandaddy of Them All, the Demon is on his way back to stardom. In a report by Bleacher Report, Balor returned to WWE NXT in a special appearance to help Shinsuke Nakamura against Bobby Roode. The WWE made sure to announce that he wasn’t cleared to compete, but did perform a few moves.

After that night in Florida, the WWE Universe has been curious as to when he’ll show up on television for the first time since the night after SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer has a new report that Daily Wrestling News compiled saying Finn Balor is scheduled to return “any day now.”

“We’ve noted how Finn Balor is advertised to return to the ring at March WWE live events. In regards to rumors of Balor appearing at Monday’s post-Fastlane RAW, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Balor is due back any day now.”

In an earlier report by the Inquisitr, the Demon is expected to return in March, as he’s now being advertised for a WWE live event on March 26. It is a WWE house show in New York. He could potentially be the replacement for Seth Rollins, who’s confirmed for WrestleMania, but may not wrestle until Orlando in April. On WWE’s website, Balor, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns are all the headline act for a live event in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center.

Back in December, Balor spoke with ESPN.com about his recovery, and he was very optimistic that all signs pointed toward a return by WrestleMania 33.

“You know, that’s obviously a huge rumor, and I would never be one to fuel the rumor mills,” he said with a smile. “But to be a surprise entrant in the Rumble would be a huge moment for me. I’m sure it would create quite a buzz. But right now, with the condition my shoulder is in, I’m not willing to risk sustaining any more long-term injury, just for the sake of two or three weeks. Since I got hurt, it was six months [out]. The target was to be back for WrestleMania. Everything’s on plan, everything’s on schedule.”

For WWE fans, this is the best news possible for WWE’s next big star. If he’s booked properly, Balor will be back in the hunt for the WWE Universal championship. Kevin Owens is expected to lose it to Goldberg at Fast Lane. From there, Balor could face Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania and be a legitimate threat to the Beast Incarnate.

[Featured Image by WWE]